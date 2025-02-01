Sadly, it appears that Dr. Francis Boyle died on January 30th, 2025 at the age of 74. According to the News Gazette he died at 12:22 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2025) at Carle Foundation Hospital. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Evergreen Cremation Services, 314 Tiffany Court, Champaign. This also apparently has been corroborated by someone in contact with his brother on X.com

Dr. Boyle actually stated that the COVID 19 injections were bioweapons in 2020 before they even came out. As you are probably aware Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit stating that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons in my case. So many cowards still refuse to tell the truth about that. Among other things, Dr. Boyle was an advisor to National ARM. May he rest in peace

Here is a brief highlight of his professional career from the University of Illinois college of Law where he was a law professor.

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He practiced tax and international tax with Bingham, Dana & Gould. Professor Boyle serves as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He also represents two associations of citizens within Bosnia and was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Milosević for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation, as well as numerous individual death penalty and human rights cases. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, he served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations. Professor Boyle served on the Board of Directors of Amnesty International, as a consultant to the American Friends Service Committee, and on the Advisory Board for the Council for Responsible Genetics. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. Education AM, PhD Harvard University

JD Harvard Law School

AB University of Chicago Areas of Expertise Constitutional Law (U.S. Foreign Affairs)

Human Rights

Jurisprudence

U.S. Foreign Affairs

