NOTE: Update Ten Florida Republican County parties passed identical ban the jab resolutions that I authored. These resolutions declare Covid 19 injections biological and technological weapons, call for their confiscation, and forensic audits of their contents.

It is an honor that this resolution has been endorsed by Dr. Francis Boyle. Dr. Boyles support for the language of this resolution is a game changer.

Dear Friends:

I write in strongest support of this Resolution. These Nazi Covid Frankenshots are part of an offensive biological warfare weapons system that is existentially dangerous to the lives, health, and well-being of the People of Florida. They must be terminated immediately!

Yours very truly,

Francis A. Boyle

Professor of Law

Author of the United States domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention of 1972 known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 that was passed unanimously by both Houses of the United States Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush with the approval of the United States Department of Justice

