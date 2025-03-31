On March 15 2025 President Trump started bombing the Houtis in Yemen. The scandal about leaked text messages via signal chat regarding the bombings of the Houtis in Yemen is another diversion from the real scandal. The scandal is not that military information was leaked out to media before the attack. The scandal is that the attack was illegal and unconstitutional. That seems to be ignored.

President Trump had no authorization to bomb the Houtis in Yemen. There was no Declaration of War by Congress. There was no authorization for the use of force by Congress. There are no national security interests at stake and there was no imminent threat to the United States. Bombing the Houtis to send a message to Iran is not a justified reason to bomb the Houtis.

America First Congressional Representative, Thomas Massie, stated that the attacks on Yemen were in fact illegal as evidenced by the leaked signal chat conversation. The President should have gone to Congress as there was no imminent threat.

The United States government is running in the red and required a continuing resolution to keep the government funded. This means that we borrowed money to fund the illegal war on Yemen.

So, this begs the question, who paid for the bombs?

Guess your grand kids did. That seems fair since the grandkids of the people killed will probably grow up hating your grandkids. Since they will likely be targets, we may as well stick them with the bill too.

Now Houtis are targeting U.S. warships. U.S. airstrikes were carried out last night killing a couple more people. Trump stated that he will be bombing the Houtis for a long time and stated that the air strikes were very successful. The United States carried out 65 airstrikes in 24 hours.

The Houtis are interfering with Red Sea naval traffic. The red sea does not impact U.S. commerce greatly. It has a larger impact on Europe.

From AntiWar.com

The Houthis’ message has been that they will meet “escalation with escalation” and that their attacks won’t stop unless there is a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli blockade on aid and all other goods entering the Palestinian territory.

Apparently, in the leaked signal chat of Trump administration officials, some were celebrating targeting a residential building. That is disturbing.

The United States also carried out airstrikes in Somalia…..

President Trump is threatening to bomb Iran next:

President Trump on Sunday threatened to bomb Iran if a deal isn’t reached on the country’s civilian nuclear program. “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview……….Trump’s threat comes after US intelligence agencies said in their annual threat assessment that there’s no evidence Iran is trying to build a nuclear weapon or that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reversed his 2003 fatwah that banned the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Iran has said that it will engage in indirect talks with the United States, not direct talks. The United States wants direct talks. Although, Iran’s nuclear program is supposed to be a civilian program, the reality is that countries that develop nuclear weapons stop getting bullied.

Trump campaigned on not starting new wars. This neocon policy of military aggression runs contrary to an America First foreign policy, which would center on military noninterventionism. The military budget is a money laundering operation that also targets Americans as we saw with COVID 19 and the mRNA bioweapons attack on Americans.

Neocons are deliberately bankrupting America with these Middle East wars, while getting rich doing it. It is similar to a matador tiring out a bull, setting it up to be gorged. The bull depletes its resources and is finally slaughtered.

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars had nothing to do with National security. Neither does a war with Yemen and Iran. The propaganda that Iran can’t get a nuclear weapon is getting old. If that was such a terrible threat Russia would stop them. They are closer and if Iran was that reckless Russia would have to act.

The only reason Iran and these other Middle East countries could pose a threat to the United States is because the United States continues to bomb Middle East countries and attack them. This fuels further hatred of the United States. If a bomb blew up your family, my guess is that you may end up hating the folks that delivered that bomb…..

Does anybody still think that Iraq and Afghanistan had anything to do with the September 11, 2001, false flag attack?

Sure, there are cultural differences, and Islam is an aggressive religion. Still, an America First policy would be to not continue military aggression in the region and to have a restrictive immigration policy for people from that region of the world.

The United States can’t afford another war. As the American economy appears to be worsening, the taste for a drawn out war with Iran is not likely. Americans just got suckered into the whole ‘stand with Ukraine’ thing. And that came after the COVID brain washing operation. It is very possible that Americans may say take your war and stick it.

The bottom line is Americans did not vote for a foreign policy of military aggression. They voted for a policy that leans toward military non intervention. Contractors and insider investors may get rich on these wars, but they are doing so by sucking the life out of America and worsening the national debt.

Remember, we are dealing with psychopathic authoritarians. It would not be shocking if deep state operatives carry out a domestic terrorist attack, blame it on Iran, and build support for another war. Hopefully, wiser more mature heads will prevail. The concern is the Trump administration is filled with neocons and there may not be any wiser mature heads….

The focus of the Trump administration should be to reduce the military budget, not continue a foreign policy that resembles an over extended real estate investor.

