Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran was an action that undermined United States national interests and United States involvement in the war is contrary to the national interests of the United States. When the focus is on America First and not Israel First, this statement is obvious.

The back and forth between Israel and Iran has been going on for decades and there is mutual hatred. The leadership of both countries is nuts. It does not serve U.S. national interests to get involved in this conflict. Americans have had it. No more stupid Middle East wars that are designed to bankrupt the United States, and in this case, potentially crash the economy.

Israel’s attack was unprovoked. The argument in favor of the attack rests on the position that Israel has a right to defend itself and that Iran obtaining nuclear weapons is a perceived threat to Israel. Israel has a right to exist. Therefore, a preemptive Pearl Harbor style attack on Iran was justified.

This basis for foreign policy is based on paranoid psychopathy. If the United States and Russia had this approach the world would have been sent back into, the stone age a long time ago. A preemptive attack would be legitimized if you knew your enemy was going to launch in an hour and you beat them to the punch. Even there, there is so much room for error and miscalculation that preemptive attacks are a very dangerous and potentially disastrous road when we are dealing with nuclear weapons.

Unfortunately, President Trump has made statements that he was aware of everything and that he supported the attack on Iran. This statement runs contrary to a statement put out by Secretary of State, Rubio, that the United States had nothing to do with the attacks. To make matters worse, the U.S. air force and navy have been involved in the air defense of Israel. The United States is already involved.

Of course, proponents of the war are creating a false dichotomy between Zionism and Anti Semitism. This is deliberately designed to guilt people and make them feel uncomfortable enough to go along with the war and ignore their America First principles. I have little tolerance for Zionists or Anti Semites. America First means that the interests of the United States are the primary concern.

This attempt to pigeonhole people into one of these two camps is buttressed by the magical thinking that guides many peoples’ views on the U.S. relationship with Israel. This traces back to the Scofield heresies in the early 1900s, when Scofield annotated the Bible. There has been a deliberate effort in the 20th Century to influence Christianity in the United States. This situation creates an irony as American Jews have varied opinions on the Israeli Gaza genocide as they do on the Israeli Iranian war, conversely many evangelical Christians are lock step with Israel and could even be called Israel Firsters.

Magical thinking and paranoid psychopathy are not what should guide U.S. foreign policy. Foreign policy should be a bit more pragmatic. Let’s apply a pragmatic approach to this conflict.

It has not been established that Iran is trying to get a nuclear weapon and that their nuclear program is not simply civilian.

Even if Iran was seeking to get nuclear weapons, so what?

The United States and Russia each have approximately 1500 active nuclear weapons and thousands in stockpiles. Iran getting a few nuclear weapons does not pose a threat to the United States. Furthermore, Israel has between 70- and 200 nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia has nuclear weapons. The nuclear disarmament of these two countries is justified as they are violating the nuclear proliferation treaty. Why wouldn’t Iran seek a nuclear weapon as a response. There is also nothing to stop Russia and China from selling nuclear weapons to Iran.

What exactly should we do then?

Also, when a country gets nuclear weapons, they stop getting bullied. Pakistan would be an example.

Should this war continue, Iran could shut down the Strait of Hormuz where 20-25% of the world’s oils ships through. While the United States does not depend on this oil, gas prices in the U.S. could sky rocket in this scenario as a result of upward pressure on the global oil market.

Retired Colonel Douglass Macgregor, who led the largest U.S. tank battle since World War II, posted the following on X:

“Iran was caught off-guard. But Iran recovered more quickly from its Pearl Harbor moment than Israel expected. In less than 18 hours after Israel’s surprise attack, Iran responded firing hundreds of ballistic missiles including hypersonic missiles into central Tel Aviv and across Israel. Meanwhile, Israel's Iron Dome failed. Israeli intelligence failed. Now Netanyahu is pleading with Washington to intervene with American Military Power to rescue Israel from certain defeat; a defeat Netanyahu crafted with encouragement from Washington. At the same time, Russia, China, Pakistan and most of the Muslim World are rallying to Iran’s defense. Supplies, equipment and technical assistance are pouring into Iran. It’s time for a reality check: Washington burned through $12 trillion in the Middle East since 2003. Result? 7,000 dead Americans. 50,000 wounded, open borders and 100,000 Americans dying yearly from Fentanyl poisoning.”

Globalists want these wars along with unfettered immigration in order to break America. The United States in its current form can not continue to exist for world government to arise. These wars are partly designed to break America.

To date, Iran has reciprocated Israeli attacks and has behaved with restraint and has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, although that could change on a dime. Iran has also not attack U.S. troops in the area, which do not belong there and are very vulnerable to attack, as most are not combat troops. This restraint runs contrary to the idea that Iran will just start lobbing nuclear weapons once obtained. Considering the fact that Israel could be seen as a proxy for the United States as the U.S. provides financial and military aid to Israel and has stated that it supported the attack on Iran, this is restraint.

The prospect of $10 a gallon gas prices is a serious concern if this war escalates.

How would that impact the U.S. economy?

The economy is already in a shambles. This war is not in U.S. national interests. Ending this war is, however.

Macgregor warns that this Middle East war could drag the United States into WWIII, in arguing against U.S. direct involvement he also points out that:

We have 40,000 troops in UAE, Qatar, across the Persian Gulf. They are sitting ducks. Iranian Shahed-136 Drones cost $20,000 each. American Patriot Missiles cost $4 million per interceptor. Do the math. We will run through our inventory of missiles and go broke while Americans come home in boxes.

Politically this war is a disaster for Trump as it fractures his coalition, which was already fracturing because of his continued support for mRNA biowarfare against Americans, support for biometric ID and Palantir creating a digital database on every American, and other aspects of the control grid. Trump now appears to be retreating on deportations and that is angering another group of supporters.

This fracturing is exemplified by Tucker Carlson, a big proponent of President Trump’s election, as Tucker posted the following on X:

“The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran. On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson. At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now.”

What is the benefit to a war with Iran for the United States?

There is none. The United States is an over extended military power that was essentially bankrupted by Middle East wars and excess government spending domestically. The lack of border security and open immigration policy for the past 40 years has rotted America from the core.

America needs to regroup not go along with another potentially endless war in Iran.

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly a Mossad agent blackmailing American business men and women, and American politicians.

How much leverage is Israel applying to American politicians to push this war?

Psychopathic authoritarian Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have indirectly threatened President Trump in an interview on Fox News. Netanyahu warns that Iran is trying to assassinate Trump. This is something you say in private meetings, not on television. Given Israel’s reported involvement in the 911 attacks, is Netanyahu threatening a false flag assassination of President Trump?

Maybe Trump was naïve enough to think that bombing Iran was a negotiating tactic. On the plus side Trump usually flip flops when he is spanked down. We just witnessed this on illegal immigration. At this point his advisors have to be telling him that this war will fracture his base of support.

Trump made silly comments that he decides what America First is because he created it. That is simply not true. In the 1990s Trump was an open borders liberal and in 2000 ran against Pat Buchanan, the father of the modern America First movement, for the Reform Party nomination. Trump retreated after he realized that he had no chance to win. At the time, Trump was an open borders liberal and called people racists for wanting to stop illegal immigration and restrict legal immigration.

Trump did not create the America First movement. He coopted it, watered it down, repackaged it well, and put the financial resources of a billionaire into the Republican Primaries. Trump does not decide what America First means, we do.

If Trump puts Israel First, his presidency is over, as the America First movement will not tolerate it. If gas hits $10 a gallon, everyone will be in the America First movement.

