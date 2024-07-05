Brief Update:

The appellees did not reply to my appellate brief in 30 days. The Court issued an order directing the Governor’s Attorney and the Attorney General that they have 10 days to issue their reply brief. If the appellees do not file a reply brief the Court will proceed without it. I am not reading too much into this at this point. It is possible that the appellees will not reply at all and see what the court does.

To get up to speed on this case click on this article and then follow the links for more information.

The order is below:

