Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody’s new counsel requested a 30 day extension to file an answer brief. I filed my objection to the extension. I expect the Court to rule quickly on this issue. You can read it below.

To recap…The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. It was then transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024. On April 9th, 2024, the Circuit Court dismissed the case. The case is now in the appellate court. The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024. I filed an affidavit from the law professor that drafted the 1989 biological weapons and antiterrorism act stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons and F.S. 790.166 on June 6th. On July 3rd the First District Court of Appeal issued an Order directing the Appellees to respond with an answer brief in 10 days or the Court would move forward and evaluate the evidence without it.

