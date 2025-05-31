UPDATE: FL - 1DCA Denies Motion for Oral Argument in Case Seeking to Prohibit mRNA Injections and Products Because They Are Bioweapons
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I received an ORDER yesterday from Florida’s First District Court of Appeals denying my Motion for Oral Argument that was filed on 4/26/2025. This is not entirely unexpected. Granting Oral Argument in an appeal is discretionary and the Appellees/Defendants, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Attorney General James Uthmeier, did not file an Answer Brief in the Appellate Court and therefore would not participate in Oral Argument.
On February 18, 2025, Appellees/Defendants filed a notice stating that they will not file an Answer Brief claiming that neither the Circuit Court nor the Appellate Court had jurisdiction over them because I did not serve them the Summons from the Clerk of the Court when I served the Initial Complaint.
Filing an Answer Brief is discretionary anyway, but it is a risky move not to file an Answer Brief as the Appellate Court may accept my pleadings as fact according to the rules.
The position of the Appellees/Defendants is misguided in my opinion. Partly because the error was not on my end, but also, the Appellate Court has jurisdiction over Circuit Court decisions, which is what they case is about.
The reason I did not serve the Summons with the Complaint is because the Circuit Court dismissed the Case prior to the Clerk issuing a Summons. I filed the Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024, and it was dismissed on December 9, 2024. I actually have 120 days to serve notice on Defendants. This appears a clear violation of the rules. Fortunately, on February 19th, 2025, the First District Court of Appeal issued another ruling were part of the decision reiterated that the Lower Court can’t dismiss a Case prior to notice being served on the defendants Pace v. Dixon, No. 1D2023-2046 (Fla. 1st DCA Feb. 19, 2025).
From my perspective this is a clear procedural error on behalf of the Circuit Court. I am appealing the Circuit Court decision on what I perceive to be 8 errors, but this appears a clear cut error with no room for interpretation from my perspective.
As a result, I filed an Amended Appellate Brief and included this procedural error with the other perceived errors from the Lower Court. I will not attempt to predict how the 1DCA will rule in this case, although, if they use their decision from February as guidance, then that should work in my favor. I expect a Disposition anytime within the next 30 days based on past performance.
The Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
The Initial Complaint can be found here.
There is a screen shot of the ORDER below and it can be downloaded as well.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gads! 'Courts' personnel are allegedly our employees, yet they've managed to reverse the entire relationship to one of Master/Slave. They'll continue until they're forced to discontinue...
how about switching the argument from BIOWEAPONS to GENE MODIFICATION TREATMENTS...?? Chronologically scientists started with discovering the genes, modifying them and then making synthetic constructs for a detriment of humanity. The GRAS play in terms of plant GMO's certainly does NOT apply in case of forcing a higher level technology, like the mRNA platform, on HUMANS.
This CONSENT to undergo a gene 'therapy' is the main issue. Just my opinion.. Military always had and will have 'the war right' to implement whatever they want, but HEALTH is NOT a 'war right'...