President Trump’s foreign policy mandate is to deescalate the war with Russia and bring it to an end quickly. Similarly, his foreign policy mandate is for him to deescalate the Middle East war and bring an end to the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza and aggression toward Lebanon. While the war with Russia in Ukraine can easily lead to nuclear conflict, this is also true about the Israeli war against Palestinians.

As this nuclear simulation shows, a nuclear war between the United States and Russia will be disastrous. Approximately 95 million humans will die on impact and many more will die in the fallout. Essentially, the northern hemisphere would be done for the foreseeable future. As such, it is clear that avoiding escalation in the war with Russia is necessary.

Looking at Trump’s early appointments it seems that Trump appears to be surrounding himself with varying degrees of Neocon globalist police state warmongers.

Some have questioned his choice of Chief of Staff, Suzie Wiles, and her apparent connections to GAVI and the WEF. Trump’s choice of Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel is very troubling for this position at this time. Huckabee, a strong Christian Zionist, has said that Palestinians don’t exist and has supported Israeli annexation of the West Bank. This does not bode well for deescalating the Middle East. Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is Trump’s choice for U.N. ambassador. Unfortunately, she also appears to be a Neocon and places her allegiance to Israel and has made comments similar to Huckabee’s. Trump’s choice for Secretary of State is also troubling. Neocon Marco Rubio has been offered the job. Rubio has been a supporter of endless war abroad and police state at home. Rubio also places an allegiance to Isreal. Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense is another pro Israel war hawk. Mike Waltz was appointed National Security advisor. He is also a staunch supporter of Israel and supported the Ukraine war. Waltz even supported restarting the war in Afghanistan.

The difficulty with the Middle East is that the powers that be try to pigeonhole the rest of us to the two extremes of Zionist or Anti Semite. Most people can rationally approach the situation without giving in to this false dichotomy. Those are the people that should be in these positions.

With the world at war, the prospect of a nuclear conflict with Russia looming in the background makes these choices disturbing. It is likely that Trump will seek to deescalate the war with Russia in Ukraine. This is partly due to the fact that Trump has questioned NATO expansion and even relevance in the past. Let’s not forget the whole Russia collusion hoax started because as a candidate in 2016 Trump said he was open to improving relations with Russia. Trump has also been critical of the Ukraine war in the past.

The challenge of course is with the Israel Palestinian conflict. If this continues, a direct conflict with Iran would not be advantageous to the United States. Americans will not tolerate the gas prices that will result if Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, interfering with the world’s flow of oil.

Trump has stated his support for Israel. Still, he has also leaned non interventionist overall. The question is, will Netanyahu bully Trump into a war with Iran?

This is another path to direct conflict with Russia.

Will a Trump administration continue the policy of previous administrations of endless war and an increasing authoritarian police state at home?

In 2016 Trump advocated for a biometric entry exit visa:

“we will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system which we need desperately. For years Congress has required biometric entry-exit visa tracking systems, but it has never been completed. The politicians are all talk, no action, never happens. Never happens”.

The danger here is that this is ushered in under the guise of stopping illegal immigration and deporting the illegal aliens. The bait and switch. They create the problem and offer a bad solution. Of course, placing the military on U.S. borders will never occur. The military is used for everything except what it is authorized under the Constitution to do…

Democratic governors have indicated that they will resist Trump’s deportation efforts. Conversely, a simple solution would be for Republican governors and legislatures to make a felony for illegal aliens to be in their state. Much more Constitutional solution compared to biometric tagging systems. By the way, that sounds a lot like chipping people….

This means that if you travel abroad, you too would be required to succumb to a biometric ID and tracking system. How long before it would be applied to interstate travel, banking, and so on?

Unfortunately, Trump’s CIA pick does not bode well for deescalating war or reigning in the domestic police state.

Trump picked John Ratcliffe to serve as his CIA director. This is troubling. According to AntiWar.com:

The incoming CIA director is a supporter of sweeping government surveillance powers as he lobbied for the extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a law that allows the government to spy on American citizens without a warrant. In 2023, Ratcliffe and several other former Trump officials, including Mike Pompeo and Bill Barr, sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to support the extension. Ratcliffe is known as a Trump loyalist for pushing back against unfounded allegations about Russian election interference in his role at the DNI. Recently, he has been pushing claims about Iran allegedly hacking the Trump campaign and plotting to kill the president-elect, a charge Tehran has strongly denied. Ratcliffe has used the allegations to call for the US to join Israel in taking a harder line against Iran.

I suppose Kristi Noem as head of DHS may not be a disaster. She was less psychopathic authoritarian than other governors during COVID. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence appears a sound choice.

An early tip off of the direction of Trump’s presidency will be if he pardons the January sixth political prisoners on day one of his presidency, or not.

For now, let’s see if Trump is going to name RFK Jr. or Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Secretary of HHS. And let’s hope he doesn’t actually pick George Soros fund manager Scott Bessent as Secretary of Treasury.

