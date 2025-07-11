President Trump’s recent statements about Epstein are an outrage to say the least. It was an out of touch deflection at best. When a reporter asks about Epstein being a possible foreign agent, it should warrant a serious response. Instead, there was feigned outrage that the issue was even being touched upon. Trump’s response:

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking — we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable,”

AG Pam Bondi’s 180 degree turn from there are thousands of hours of videos and the client list is sitting on my desk, to there is nothing to see here, is a bit disturbing as well. This comes after failing to reveal the truth about the JFK assassination, 911 false flag attacks, and other promises made by Trump. This includes the implied promise to stop the mRNA bioweapon injections when RFK Jr. joined his campaign. It also includes breaking his promise to be the peace President, joining Netanyahu and starting a war against Iran, which after it started going badly, ended up with America bombing an empty facility in Iran, and Iran giving a token response leading to a cease fire.

It also comes after Trump’s big government deficit spending bill was passed. The fact that Trump attacked America First Congressman Thomas Massie and endorsed Lindsay Graham and Byron Donalds speaks volumes. Trump is pushing Palantir’s Orwellian digital database on every American along with the Real ID…

Given the massive deception that is coming from the Trump administration and the prior Biden administration, and well every administration before that, critical thinking requires that we examine everything we see with a healthy skepticism. We’ll let me rephrase that. We should assume we are being lied to and misdirected and then seek to determine if that is the case or not.

Trump’s prior friendship with Jeffrey Epstein should not be ignored. There needs to be a serious look at why the Trump administration is covering up on the Epstein client list and Epstein’s murder?

It is a fair question to ask if Trump is being blackmailed? Or if he is covering for friends? Covering up for a foreign nation?

Epstein is thought to have been a Mossad agent and Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was a known Mossad agent and double agent. The concern over a foreign nation like Israel or any other country blackmailing American politicians from both political parties, media members, and business people, is a serious concern.

Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi, and now Trump are all saying there is nothing to see here. The problem is that nobody believes them, especially Trump’s base of supporters. There are already those pushing the 3-D chess nonsense that Trump is covering it up to save the economy, prevent a war, and so on. This is wishful thinking and deliberate misdirection.

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino were clamoring for the Epstein list. Now while in power they claim Epstein died by suicide. This is a seriously hard sell, and it does not appear that anyone is buying.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, a friend of President Trump and former attorney for Epstein claims that he knows the names on the Epstein client list but is bind by attorney client privilege or confidentiality to not disclose those names. However, there are exceptions to this privilege. According to Cornell Law’s website:

“some courts limit the attorney-client privilege if there exists an overriding public policy interest, such as protecting a child. See Matter of Jacqueline F, 47 N.Y.2d 215, 417 N.Y.S.2d 884 (N.Y. 1979).”

This would likely require an imminent threat not a speculative one. If there is a belief that these powerful pedophile predators are still engaging in child rape (which is highly likely given the disease) Dershowitz may be able to break privilege and a court could potentially order him to do so. This is not likely however, as the DOJ has stated that the case is closed and how Dershowitz obtained the information may also be relevant.

The fact that Dershowitz has publicly stated that he knows the names on the list establishes that the list exists. Dershowitz essentially has revealed that the Trump administration is covering up the Epstein client list to protect powerful people in politics, media, academia, and business.

There is such hysteria and political polarization that the truth is difficult to discern on many of the claims that get leveled back and forth in contemporary politics. Revealing the pedophile child rapists on Epstein’s list may take many powerful people down and disrupt society. So be it. It may actually be a good thing for Americans to realize that the people on both sides of the aisle are creeps.

Trump’s FDA just approved another deadly mRNA bioweapon injection for at risk children. This is an outright mocking of supporters and another crime against humanity. It is clear that the Trump administration like the Biden administration is against the American people. The Trump administration is covering for pedophiles while at the same time continuing to target children with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

There are no reasonable or rational explanations for this other than an allegiance to evil. This is akin to child sacrifice.

The Trump administration really does have an Epstein problem.

The Trump administration needs to reveal all the data on Jeffrey Epstein and the full client list. Otherwise, this is the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency. Activists will need to look outside the Trump administration for a candidate to win the Republican nomination in 2028.

Some might claim that Trump is all of and listening to the wrong advisors and so on. The problem with that scenario is that billionaires are not naïve. The client list needs to be revealed or trust in the Trump administration in all areas will erode like quicksand.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi.

Share

Refer a friend