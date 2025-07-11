Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

Thomas A Braun RPh
11h

I bet half of Congress would need to resign if the list came out!

The Wise Wolf
11h

I have a long history of experience dealing with rich and powerful people in court's of law. I am not an attorney but I have filed dozens of Federal and State petitions on my own and this is what my research concluded about 'Douche-O-Witless' refusing to reveal Epstein's client list - if someone wanted to file this they might just wind up on Fox and CNN (or dead by a Mossad hitman...)

Compelling Disclosure of the Epstein Client List Under the Crime-Fraud Exception and Public Interest Doctrine

Purpose

This memorandum outlines the legal basis under U.S. law to compel Alan Dershowitz —former attorney to Jeffrey Epstein—to disclose the names of individuals on the Epstein client list , despite claims of attorney-client privilege.

1. Attorney-Client Privilege Is Not Absolute

The attorney-client privilege protects confidential communications between a client and their attorney made for the purpose of obtaining legal advice. However, courts have long held that this privilege does not protect communications in furtherance of a crime or fraud .

Applicable Case Law:

In re Grand Jury Subpoena , 419 F.3d 329 (5th Cir. 2005)

“The privilege does not extend to communications made in furtherance of a criminal or fraudulent act.”

United States v. Zolin , 491 U.S. 554 (1989)

Established that courts may apply the crime-fraud exception when there is a factual showing that communications were used to further unlawful conduct.

Matter of Jacqueline F. , 47 N.Y.2d 215 (N.Y. 1979)

Courts may override privilege when there is an overriding public interest , such as protecting children from abuse .

Given Epstein’s conviction for sex trafficking of minors , and allegations of a broader criminal enterprise involving powerful individuals, the crime-fraud exception applies.

2. Crime-Fraud Exception Applies to Epstein’s Case

If Dershowitz’s legal representation was used to facilitate, conceal, or protect Epstein’s criminal activities , then the attorney-client privilege does not apply .

Evidence that Dershowitz:

Advised Epstein on avoiding prosecution,

Helped Epstein manipulate victims,

Shielded third parties involved in Epstein’s crimes,

...would support invoking the crime-fraud exception and justify compelling disclosure of the client list.

3. Public Interest Justifies Disclosure

Courts have recognized that the protection of children and the exposure of crimes outweighs the sanctity of attorney-client confidentiality in extreme cases.

Applicable Legal Authority:

New York Judiciary Law § 478

“An attorney shall preserve… the secrets of his client unless required otherwise by law or to prevent a crime.”

New York Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 1.6(b)(6)

Permits disclosure to prevent a crime or to detect and resolve conflicts of interest .

Given the grave nature of Epstein’s crimes , including the sexual exploitation of minors , courts may find that public interest and child protection override privilege .

4. Congressional Oversight or Court Subpoena Can Compel Disclosure

Congress has the power to investigate matters of national significance, including the Epstein case. Under its subpoena power , Congress may compel Dershowitz or others to testify or produce documents.

Applicable Law:

McGrain v. Daugherty , 273 U.S. 135 (1927)

Affirmed Congress’s authority to investigate matters within its legislative jurisdiction.

18 U.S.C. § 192 – Contempt of Congress

Witnesses who refuse to comply with a lawful subpoena may face criminal penalties.

Victims of Epstein’s crimes may also seek disclosure through civil litigation under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act (JVTA) and the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA) .

Conclusion

Alan Dershowitz’s claim of attorney-client privilege does not shield him from disclosure if:

His legal advice was used to further Epstein’s crimes,

Disclosure serves the public interest , especially in cases involving child sex trafficking ,

A court or Congress compels disclosure through subpoena or legal order.

The law provides multiple avenues to force transparency:

Crime-fraud exception

Public interest doctrine

Congressional subpoena power

Victim-driven litigation

The time has come to use these legal tools to reveal the truth and hold all involved accountable.

51 more comments...

