Trump Appoints Bobby Kennedy as HHS Secretary, Dr. McCullough Says Covid Vax is a Bioweapon!
Trump Appoints Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. (HHS). Keep an eye on that Pfizer and Moderna stock…..
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113483366471340943
Dr. Peter McCullough calls Covid vax a bioweapon:.
One of the world’s most revered medical experts has issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”
The warning was issued by renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.
McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.
https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-cardiologist-drops-bombshell-covid-vaccine-bioweapon/
Excellent! Maybe now we can get out from under sky-dimming chemicals and ban mRNA...!
Staggering news! A 180° turn for the country's health so amazing and welcome my head is spinning!