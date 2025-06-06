It seems that on a daily basis we get more bad news coming out of the Trump administration indicating that this administration is as committed to implementing a control grid as the previous administration. It was on day two of the Trump administration when it announced Stargate and its ten gigantic facilities being constructed to house AI databases. When announced, this scheme touted AI as being able to use mRNA and create individual specific ‘vaccines’ to target cancer. Unfortunately, mRNA causes cancer, and the AI database centers will be used to control Americans.

The project in Abilene, Texas, spans approximately 875 acres. Needless to say, these gigantic energy sucking construction projects were already in motion before trump came into office. This AI infrastructure will be used to control Americans and possibly run whole departments of government.

Recently, it was revealed that the Trump administration is contracting Peter Thiel’s Palantir to create a digital database on every single American. This coincides with recent news that the FDA approved the new mNEXSPIKE vaccine. This COVID mRNA injection will target those over 65 and those with preexisting conditions. In other words, culling the weakest among us.

This comes about a month after the Trump administration has stated that it will start implementing the Real ID. Congressman Thomas Massie has pointed out that the we will not understand the true threat of the REAL ID until everybody is in the new digital database. That is when you will see ‘vaccine passports digital tracking, CDBC, and so on.

The GENIUS Act which passed the House regulates stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. Critics argue that the GENIUS Act could indirectly serve as a mechanism to impose CBDC-like controls through private stablecoins by tightly regulating centralized stablecoin issuers, the government could exert significant control over digital financial transactions, mimicking the controls a CBDC would provide without formally creating one.

Disturbingly, Greg Reese reports that Palantir’s AI technology is used to score Palestinians from 1-100 as a potential enemy and select targets for bombing. Greg Reese states:

“Both these AI systems use Palantir’s advanced surveillance technology to track every person’s phone records, social media, and movement patterns. Palantir’s tech is used by the US military and local police departments. It is the premier tool for mass surveillance.”

Reese goes on to state:

“Palantir has significant ties to the CIA, starting in 2004, when the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, gave Palantir $2 million dollars. Palantir’s Gotham platform was developed by and for the CIA. Initially, the CIA was Palantir’s sole customer for several years. Palantir is the CIA’s surveillance tool. And now, Palantir is to create a system for the federal government that will monitor every American under an AI system. Linking Social Security, the IRS, and immigration into one centralized system. It will be using its Gotham software, developed by the CIA, to track and condition human behavior.”

It appears that one side wants a Communist/Socialist style control grid, with government monitoring, and the other side wants a fascist style control grid with corporations doing the monitoring. Democrats cared nothing about civil liberties during the Biden/Harris reign of terror, but now are concerned about the surveillance state. Many Republicans that spoke about against the Biden era tyranny are silent on this database issue.

Fortunately, many other Republicans are speaking out. Personally, I see a big divide between the high information and the low information Trump voters. The high information voters are unhappy about many of these police state issues.

There have been hints that there may be more false flags designed to take away liberty and maybe get us into another war. Dr. Paul Alexander recently reported on the Trump administration’s border chief warning about another 911 style attack. Don’t fall for it. I wrote three articles last year about this issue of the deep state engaging in false flag operations to take away our liberty and get us into a Mideast war.

The United States borders have been wide open since the 1980s, at least. After the 911 false flag operation and two unpatriotic wars were started, the borders of the United States were closed for a few weeks then they were opened wide. The Jihadist threat was clearly exaggerated. I can think of a dozen ways off the top of my head where 10 or 20 committed people could terrorize the whole country.

It did not happen.

This is very odd when you consider that the delivery system of a weapon of mass destruction coming from the third world is not an ICBM, it is an immigrant, legal or illegal.

Trump’s big beautiful bill was a big government type’s pipe dream adding around 30 trillion to the debt. It cut some domestic spending but boosted the DOD budget to over a trillion dollars and poured a ton of money into DHS. It also has a prohibition on states regulating AI for 10 years. Slightly problematic, hopefully it will die in the Senate. Note: the House passed the bill, but will vote again because of changes made in the Senate.

Elon Musk has come out against the bill, although not because of the AI provision, however, he has spoken in the past that AI needs to be regulated. Musk claims that it is because it is a big government spending bill. Must recently Musk went nuclear on Trump posting on X:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

It is impossible to know what started this dispute and if it is really about the big government spending in the bill or if it is really about not getting a promised government contract. Or quite frankly if it is a real dispute and not staged. Going nuclear with the Epstein comment on the part of Musk tends to make me believe this is a real dispute as that will have negative political fallout. Of course, this could have been preplanned as an attempt to get Palantir’s J.D. Vance installed as President.

If we take it at face value and view it as an actual dispute that is getting really ugly, then it is a reflection of the growing anger among high information Trump voters in the big government spending as well as the apparent implementation of a technocratic control grid along with continued biowarfare against Americans in the form of mRNA injections.

It seems as if one side is allowed in to further certain elements of the Uniparty globalist agenda. Then the other side is let in to move the agenda further down the field. Common sense Americans need to resist the infrastructure for tyranny regardless of which party promotes it. If Republicans and Democrats that claimed that they are against the surveillance state did so when their own party was in power too, then we probably would not be so far down this yellow brick road to serfdom…

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

