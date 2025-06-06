Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
4h

Mr. Trump and legislative cohorts have tabled the alleged "Big Beautiful Bill" See; pages 278-279 for the "Big Beautiful" AI clause >>> https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr1/BILLS-119hr1eh.pdf

People keep 'thinking' that Artificial Intelligence will *somehow* lift them from the horrors of actually having to think. They're probably right... Ask the average cell phone user a simple question, and they'll automatically reach for their stupid binky-phone. There are ZERO cognitive efforts required or employed... It's pathetic and disgusting.

Check out this wonderful "plan": https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_final_digital.pdf

With plans like this, who needs enemies?

Liz G's avatar
Liz G
6h

The cognitive dissonance is running rampant. DJT is not the savior, he is bought and paid for like any other political shill. I had hope when he got elected that soon dissipated as soon as he enacted warp speed. Either he's the dumbest person or the most dangerous. Haven't quite made the distinction yet. Thank you Dr Sansone, your stacks are always informative and right on time.

23 more comments...

