Transhuman Trap: Dr. Mihalcea Discusses Transhumanism with Jame's Grundvig on Unrestricted Truths
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, discusses Transhumanism with James Grundvig on Unrestricted Truths. This is an interesting interview. Dr. Mihalcea and James discuss her new book Transhuman. They also discuss targeted individuals, planting false memories, smart cities, directed energy weapons, and more. To watch this interview, click here or the image below.
When computers first came out, and we were learning in college to program with punch cards in the proper sequence. There was a basic game of star trek we could play. Pretty soon we all learned how to “game” the system. If we put in Negative Phasers, it built back up our banked phaser outputs instead of using them up. “build back better,🤣”
So what would that look like now in the Space-Linear Time möbius strip game as we run out of breaths and heart beats some day? Even if we finally realize linear time is an illusion, and it is actually like the Pi spiral (a personal entry point, and then an infinite outward spiral), at some point on that infinite outward spiral is a Tilt. No more breaths is designed into the game. Tilt. So, can we play the matrix and game it with Negative Breaths? (Aka laying treasure in Heaven instead of chasing rainbow things…).The Secretary of Mercy so designated by Jesus says yes you can. In St Faustina’s diary entry 764.
“Christ, give me souls. Let anything You like happen to me, but give me souls in return. I want the salvation of souls. I want souls to know Your mercy. I have nothing left for myself, because I have given everything away to souls, with the result that on the day of judgment I will stand before You empty-handed, since I have given everything away to souls. Thus You will have nothing on which to judge me, and we shall meet on that day: Love and mercy.”
The egocentricity of humans wanting others to look up to them. They get involved in things that will not profit humanity. They get away from the truth...Forget your own aspirations and ask the One who created you... .what do I have to offer that would make the world a better place?