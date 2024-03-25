All great civilizations rise and fall. The Etruscans may have been the only civilization that knew how long their independent civilization would exist. We could argue in their case it was a self fulfilling prophecy, but it was not a deliberate self destruction. Never before in human history has a thriving civilization deliberately destroyed itself. This is clearly what is happening in the United States of America and much of the Western world. In a quest for world government, the United States government has essentially been captured and an international criminal class is directing deep state operatives to carry out an asymmetrical warfare campaign to destroy the America and Western civilization as we know it.

Biological and technological warfare via C19 injections, lock downs, masks, fake elections, censorship, fires, attacking the food supply, the threat of CDBCs and 15 minute cities, as well as an unfettered illegal alien invasion, that is wreaking havoc across the country, have not only been left unchecked by the federal government, they have been facilitated by it. The days of cheering politicians must come to an end. It is time to start whipping them with a stick to do our bidding. It is also time for states to start asserting their sovereign power.

The illegal immigration issue is one I have been tuned into since the late 1980s. Throughout the 80s and 90s the illegal alien issue grew progressively worse and the Uniparty pursued the policy for multiple reasons. The Corporate Republicans wanted cheap labor, Democrats wanted new voters and a permanent underclass. The globalists wanted to alter the demographics of America to make it easier to subjugate the United States into a world government. Breaking up the cultural national identity was an important step toward breaking up the United States.

While polls over the decades consistently have shown up to two thirds of Americans wanting a secure border to stem the tide of illegal immigration, the Uniparty did nothing. The illegal alien invasion has significantly changed in the last two decades, and certainly in recent years. It is no longer those merely looking for jobs and a chance to make it in the land of opportunity. The illegal aliens reported to be coming across the border are young military age males from all over the world. San Diego County California is a drop off point for the border patrol dropping off illegal aliens. Yes, the border patrol, rather than repelling illegal aliens, is transporting them into the interior of the country. The majority of them are going somewhere else in the United States after being dropped off. According to this San Diego County Supervisor, over 14,000 illegal aliens have been dropped off in the past 3 weeks, and over 114,000 since September.

Outside of the fringe left, Americans of all races recognize the attack and that their own government is facilitating the invasion. In this video clip we can see the Texas National Guard was overrun by illegal aliens. Hardly a group of folks looking for a little work….The types of violent crimes being committed include dismembering victims, and removing body parts.

This is all part of what I call operation chaos, which is a literal invasion of the United States with the intent on creating civil conflict, if not civil wars within the United States, and even potentially carrying out deep state guided terrorist attacks. This is a warfare campaign against the United States being carried out on American soil. This is an untenable situation, and the Federal Government continues to facilitate it. The borders of the United States could literally be secured overnight if the United States chose to do it. After 911, the United States secured its borders for a few weeks, before opening them up again. This reopening of the borders was early confirmation that 911 was a scam.

There are three simple steps that states can and should immediately take to deal with the problem. First, nullify federal income taxes if the federal government does not secure the border. Second, sue sanctuary cities, counties, and states. Third, make it a felony for illegal aliens to be in their state. We’ll briefly address each proposal in order.

Nullification

The federal government has a clear Constitutional duty to protect the borders of the United States. Since the federal government refuses to do so and is actually facilitating the invasion, the federal government has violated the compact it entered into with the states when the Constitution was formed. States should give a stern warning that if the situation is not resolved immediately, then states will pass laws nullifying the federal income tax for its residents, since the federal government willfully violated the compact.

The Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions demonstrate that the founding fathers of the United States believed Nullification was a viable and legitimate right of the states. In 1859 the state of Wisconsin nullified the Supreme Court decision and refused to allow the extradition of fugitive slaves. If multiple states acted in unison this would be extremely powerful in making the federal government obey the Constitution. Even if one state did it there would be nothing the federal government could do.

Such an action would relegate the federal government back to its role as being subservient to the states, from which it derives its power, and to the people, that lend the power to the state.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that Texas can’t enforce immigration laws. Texas should call an emergency session of its legislature and pass a law nullifying the Supreme Court decision. I have written in the past that Texas should nullify the Supreme Court on this issue.

Lawsuits Against Sanctuary States, Counties, and Cities

Lawsuits are important because they go after the money. States should be filing lawsuits against sanctuary states, cities, and counties. The crime, economic strain, as well as strain on state resources, are all cause for states to levy lawsuits against other states. The stealing of votes of citizens is also cause for a lawsuit as illegal aliens are voting in elections. When a state operates as a sanctuary state, it is violating the sacred right to vote of citizens of another state. This also causes a misappropriating of tax dollars that citizens pay as they are redistributed to non citizens.

Make It a Felony for Illegal Aliens to Be in Your State

If states opposed to the illegal alien invasion simply made it a felony for illegal aliens to be in their state, this on its own would mostly resolve the problem. Imagine a minimum three year sentence for a first offense, five years for a second, and ten for a third offense, for example. Illegal aliens would immediately retreat to states that do not make it a felony to be in their state. Although, those apprehended would not make it to the interior of the country. This action on its own would resolve the issue in many states.

Political Theater

Unfortunately, governors are engaging in political theater. Rather than taking steps such as those mentioned above, governors are engaging in political theater and shipping illegal aliens to other states. It makes headlines, and people fall into the sports fan position, and cheer these actions on as they stick it to the other team, while these actions are actually facilitating the destruction of the United States.

Treason Is the Issue

While the above steps will help alleviate the problem. The reality is that we are dealing with treason. The United States government, and most state governments, and local governments, have been captured and are working for globalists seeking to create a global totalitarian police state for those they allow to live. This will require tenacity and creativity to resolve.

