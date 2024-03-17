The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida.
This past Thursday The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Covid shot victim Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida, including the Writ of Mandamus filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. We discussed this past Friday’s event featuring multiple speakers, including those that were injured by the injections, as well as family members of those that have been murdered by the injections.
This second interview was with Steve Kobrin from the Freedom Defense Resource Center. Steve’s interviews are more about what makes activists tick. In other words, he wanted to find out how crazy I am, only scratched the tip of the iceberg…
Thank you once again Joseph Sansone. I enjoyed your interview with Steve Kobrin. Very down to Earth and pragmatic regarding the "situation" at hand. This is a quote I learned from an Iranian gentleman, who happened to be studying US Law in the United States circa 1992:
"If you wish to understand the jackal, you must become the jackal."
WE THE PEOPLE UNITE PRAY AND PREP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsvrBzIfVbI