This past Thursday The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Covid shot victim Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida, including the Writ of Mandamus filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. We discussed this past Friday’s event featuring multiple speakers, including those that were injured by the injections, as well as family members of those that have been murdered by the injections.

Click on this link of the image below to watch:

This second interview was with Steve Kobrin from the Freedom Defense Resource Center. Steve’s interviews are more about what makes activists tick. In other words, he wanted to find out how crazy I am, only scratched the tip of the iceberg…

Click on this link of the image below to watch:

