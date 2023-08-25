A few years back when I first heard the term The Internet of Bodies it seemed like another hair brain scheme to assault people’s dignity and autonomy. It also seemed a bit sci-fi and I wondered how far away this technology was. It was also an idea that was labeled a conspiracy theory. A conspiracy theory is simply a negative depiction of an alternative…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.