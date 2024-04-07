The United States and NATO have lost the proxy war against Russia sacrificing countless Ukrainians in the process. It was an insane proposition to begin with. Incredibly, after a full-fledged media campaign to turn society upside down, and eventually poison 271 million Americans with C19 injections. The same mass media propaganda machine galvanized support in America and the West for a reckless intervention in Ukraine.

Once the war broke out in Ukraine, rather than seek to deescalate the situation the exact opposite was pursued. On the surface the strategy employed by the West was to fight a proxy war in Russia in order to deplete Russia of its resources and somehow topple Putin. It would appear that the exact opposite has occurred. The United States has depleted its resources while Russia has become stronger. It also appears that the United States and NATO lost this proxy war with Russia to the severe detriment of Ukraine.

Well, at least we can take solace in the fact that this has humbled the American and Western foreign policy establishment. Well, not quite. In fact, they appear to be doubling down amid a disastrous military defeat. It looks like U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has not learned the lesson:

“Ukraine will become a member of NATO,” Blinken said in Brussels alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. NATO foreign ministers met in the Belgium capital to prepare for a NATO summit that will be held in Washington this July. “Our purpose of the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership and to create a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward. We’ve done a lot of work on that over the last couple of days here in Brussels, a lot more work to be done between now and the summit, but we will see, I think, at the summit very strong support for Ukraine going forward and its relationship with NATO,” Blinken said.

This same provocative proclamation was made by NATO back in 2008. The idea that such a statement would be made while Ukraine and Russia are at war is mind boggling. Does making such a statement make any sense?

The current war did not arise out of nowhere. There where warnings going back to the bombing of Serbia a former Soviet bloc nation. In the 1990s, three time Republican Presidential candidate, Patrick J. Buchanan, routinely warned about the expansion of NATO after the end of the Cold War, as a provocative act that would lead toward hostilities with Russia. Decades later those warnings turned out to be highly accurate. Rather than pursuing friendlier relations with Russia after the Soviet Union disbanded, NATO chose to fill the vacuum by moving eastward covering the territory once held by the Soviet bloc.

It is not the 1990s. The United States no longer holds a military or economic advantage over Russia and China. Broke and over extended, the United States continuing to behave as if these advantages still exist, will lead to disaster. At some point, it will be a painful lesson. This lesson may come sooner, rather than later.

Russia recently warned France against sending troops into Ukraine. It is fascinating that this warning would even be needed. Sending troops into Ukraine would mean NATO is at war with Russia. We don’t need to be geopolitical experts to recognize that is a bad idea. The casual way that people in Washington these days speak about war and nuclear war is alarming.

As if the reckless adventure in Ukraine wasn’t bad enough. The U.S. approved a transfer of thousands of bombs to Israel. It seems highly likely at this point that the attacks on Israel on October 7th or 2023, were a false flag operation, and stand down orders were given. The purpose appears to either give a pretext for the current genocide in Gaza or perhaps to pursue a larger global agenda.

The atrocities in Gaza are real, exemplified by an Israeli doctor reporting on prisoners losing limbs due to hand cuffs illustrates. An alarming statistic suggests more aid workers have been killed in Gaza than in all the wars combined in the past 30 years. At least 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. Some estimates are much higher than that. Beyond the humanitarian crises occurring in Gaza, there is the prospect of a wider regional war breaking out. This would be disastrous for the region and the world.

It is a waste of time to takes sides in this conflict, the prudent response for the United States, again, should have been to deescalate the situation, rather than escalate it, let alone subsidize it. It appears that there is a push toward creating a regional conflict that will eventually become a World War. The Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria was an apparent deliberate attempt to escalate the conflict to include Iran and to draw in the United States. While Israel has nuclear weapons, a full-scale war involving Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the area, could potentially lead to Israel’s destruction, as well as the destruction of the region.

There is a strong risk of full-scale war erupting out of the Russia NATO conflict. That is what it is, except it is being fought to the last Ukrainian. There is also a significant prospect of a regional war in the Middle East developing out of the Israeli Gaza conflict. This could also lead to world war. If the purpose is to destroy civilization, then this is a good plan. Otherwise, it is time to seriously deescalate these situations, before it is too late.

It does not appear that those running American foreign policy have the national interests of the United States in mind at all. If the purpose is to topple the United States by overextending its military resources and financially bankrupting it, and allowing a foreign invasion of its borders, then the plan is being executed well.

Whoever has captured the U.S. government is totally insane and willing to create global chaos as well as domestic chaos, and apparently, start a world war.

