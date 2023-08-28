Short Update: Now I know why we had that hit piece yesterday…
The Epoch Times covered the ‘Ban the Jab’ movement here in Florida. Zero Hedge also picked up their story. They did not mention Idaho or counties in other states, but that is likely because it was reporter assigned to Florida. Good coverage.
Epoch Times: Republicans in Nine Florida Counties Ado…
