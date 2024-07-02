It is true that whoever is running the United States government is marching the world toward a World War that will likely go nuclear, should it occur. This war appears to be about who will run the World Government, and how much say each partner will have. Of course, the idiots must be ignoring the fact that if nuclear war breaks out with Russia, there will be nothing left to govern.

There is, however, another World War that is raging. While planned for decades, it started in earnest in late 2019 and broke out in early 2020. This is the Domestic World War. This is a global war being waged by governments across the world against their own civilian populations.

In World War II approximately 418,500 Americans died. According to the CDC, since the roll out to the COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections, excess mortality data revealed that 1.1 million people died over the age of 65. This information was revealed in late 2023 and only speaks to those 65 and older.

Unfortunately, this war has not ended. The weapons of mass destruction in the form of COVID 19 injections, and mRNA nanoparticle weapons, continue to be distributed. Children as young as 3 years old are now being targeted with the shots. The mRNA nanoparticle technology is now being included in flu shots, the RSV vaccine, and elsewhere.

The numbers of the dead, dying, and disabled, will continue to grow over time as the medium and long term effects begin to pile up. Heart disease, cancer, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and so on, appear to be starting to have devastating psychological, physical, societal, and economic impacts.

The economic impact is set to raise costs across the board, as medical care costs increase, and shortages rise. Employee productivity will decrease as customer’s disposable income evaporates. There are just too many unknowns regarding the full economic and societal impact.

At the same time that the civilian population in the United States is being targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, the illegal alien invasion is being facilitated by the United States government and many other Western governments. This is a coordinated attack on the civilian population as well.

The illegal alien invasion has been occurring steadily since the 1965 immigration act and steadily has increased over the decades. The nature of the migration has changed. In the 1980s through the early 2000s the illegal alien invasion was defined more by people coming to the land of opportunity and to work and build a life. Yes, there were those coming to work the system, but for the most part it was hard working people seeking opportunity.

Having said that, this does not mean I supported it. I have been outspoken against illegal immigration since the 80s, and also supported Buchanan’s proposed moratorium on legal immigration, to allow for a stable process of natural assimilation. This would occur organically without government intervention or propaganda.

The change in the nature of the immigration appears obvious. There appears now to be mostly military age males crossing the border and the invaders are coming from countries from all over the world, not just the central America. It appears that the purpose at a minimum and to facilitate a societal breakdown.

A darker intention may be to create civil unrest, have embedded intelligence assets guide these groups to conduct domestic terrorism operations, or to recruit these invaders for a more direct warfare against the American civilian population. The answer to civil unrest and deep state facilitated acts of domestic terrorism is of course, more government and less liberty.

The political intention toward this immigration has changed over the decades too. The Democrats pushed for illegal immigration to have a constant under class and to alter the demographics, both designed to get more votes to eventually facilitate a Communist revolution. The Republicans went along with it mainly for the cheap labor and to feel good to feel good about themselves.

Creating a permanent underclass and cheap labor were the surface level intentions behind the ignoring of illegal immigration over the decades. The behind the scenes purpose was always to destroy the United States.

There appears to be a much more open facilitation of the invasion by the United States government and the respective states. The intent is no longer being hidden. Whoever is running the Presidency and controls Congress, does not seem to care that it is obvious. This is either a sign of hubris or that there is a general feeling that there is nothing that can be done to stop them. I suppose it is only hubris if they are wrong.

A multipolar world is necessary for World Government. The breakdown of America and the American people is necessary for this purpose. The ultimate purpose is depopulation and a global totalitarian system of government with sick weak people that are dependent on government controlled medical care to survive.

We had a taste of this during the height of the COVID fascism. Lockdowns, standing six feet apart, following lines on the floor, face masks, people being beaten, arrested by cops for not wearing a mask, and forced or coerced COVID bioweapon injections, were all a glimpse of what is to come. This is the world that every major industrial nation has bought into.

Now we are seeing a targeting of our food supply apparently to drive up costs and create food shortages. The turmoil that is likely to be created, if it gets to the point where the average person has difficulty obtaining food, will be intense. It would be bad enough in the sparsely populated areas, but the densely populated more urban areas may see a total breakdown of society.

The government created these problems and will offer solutions. The essence of these solutions will be more government and less freedom. that disempower, enslave, and sicken and reduce the population. A weaker sicker population is more easily controlled.

It looks like total warfare.

