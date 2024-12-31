I saw this on X this morning and wanted to comment on it briefly. The case was largely dismissed because of the PREP ACT. The PREP ACT is not Constitutional. This is classic Marbury v Madison, “A law repugnant to the Constitution is void”. Texas should appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, this should never have been a civil case. Texas outlined crimes in the initial complaint. This should be a criminal prosecution. There is no liability shield for murder and waging biological warfare against the human population.

I don’t know why AG Paxton filed a civil case. Some have suggested that he may have done so to pave the way for a criminal case in the future. While he should appeal, he should level criminal charges and seek indictments of pharma CEOs and those that collaborated at HHS and elsewhere. Here is the Link to the Judge’s ORDER. Screen Shot below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

