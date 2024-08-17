Taking a little time off
Some people have been inquiring as to why I have not been writing or doing interviews. My wife Kimberly died a little over a week ago. We’ve been together 32 years. I will be taking a few weeks off from writing and doing interviews. In the meantime, if anything develops with my case, I will post it.
