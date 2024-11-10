Submit our Nominees For the Trump Administration
President Trump and RFK Jr. Crowdsource Administration Nominees
Welcome to Nominees for the People!
President Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr want your help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump Administration.
Nominees For the People - Voting and discussion on nominees for the Trump administration. Submit nominees here!
General Flynn would be a great selection for DNI, a selection he was cheated of by corrupt Deep State actors. Tom Fitton would make an interesting choice for DOJ. Ben Carson for HHS and RFK for FDA or CDC. Rudy Giuliani for FBI.
I submit Dr Ben Carson for the Department of Health and Human Services