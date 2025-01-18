Note I am not involved in organuzing this protest. I am just sgaringbthe information.

Jon Kopel asked me to share this. There is an effort to prevent Fauci from having an event in Sarasota Florida for a couple speaking engagements on April 14th. Jon is organizing a protest for when he spesks and if you’ are local and would like to assist him or participate you can email him directly. freedominsarasota@proton.me

Tony Fauci, is planning on coming to Sarasota for two speaking engagements

https://www.rclassociation.org/schedule/dr-anthony-fauci/



Jon says:

”We have started a campaign to stop him from coming to.

speak at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center on April 14th.

We would You call AND email the Ringling College Library Association, who are sponsoring this event and tell them why you do not want him coming to speak here. Please be respectful but tell the truth. It's okay to leave a voice message.”

Their phone number and email is:

941-309-5100 (If the voice mail is full please call back when it isn't-sometimes they answer their phone))

EMAIL

info@rclassociation



Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

