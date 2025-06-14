Steve Miller On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 72

Steve Miller, Hollywood Screenwriter, and producer of the feature film, Covid Unmasked, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the insurrection riots that started in LA and threaten to spread elsewhere this weekend. Steve discussed some of the organizations funding the insurrection riots and some of the potential objectives to the riots.

All four parts of Steve’s film COVID Unmasked are linked below. Steve urges people to watch part four if they don’t have the time to watch each film.

COVID Unmasked Part 1

COVID Unmasked Part II

COVID Unmasked Part III

COVID Unmasked Part IV

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

