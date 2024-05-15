Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent surgery after being shot in an "assassination attempt," his office has said. Fico was shot following a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.

Previously, the Slovakian Prime Minister was critical of the WHO treaty and Pharmaceutical companies, stating “One study after another confirms the scandalous consequences of mass vaccination with untested experimental vaccines.”

Dr. William Makis wrote for Vigilantnews.com:

This is a major development and it has global implications. Here is a Head of State, a Prime Minister of a European country, who is openly calling out greedy pharmaceutical companies as being behind the nonsensical WHO Pandemic Treaty, as well as calling out the “scandalous consequences of mass vaccination”. This is what he said: “One study after another confirms the scandalous consequences of mass vaccination with untested experimental vaccines.” There is no other head of state in the world who has had the guts to say this publicly and so explicitly. Slovakia is leading the world out of the dark ages of biological warfare by the pharmaceutical industry and globalist institutions like the WHO, in a move that is seen as completely unexpected. This move will set off a chain reaction of events…

It looks like the international deep state struck back:

Slovakia: PM Fico shot in 'an attack on democracy'

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital after being shot five times in what his office has called an "assassination attempt." "Today, after the government meeting in Handlova, there was an assassination attempt on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico," the government said. Local broadcaster TA3 reported that five shots were fired in the central Slovakian town, at least one hitting Fico in the stomach. Video footage from the scene showed Fico's bodyguards dragging him into his car and police officers pinning down an apparent suspect.

