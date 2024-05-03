SHOCKING: Washington State Attorney General's Office Claims COVID-19 Shots 'safe and remain effective'
The Washington State Attorney General’s Office responded to National ARM’s Grand Jury Petition claiming that COVID-19 injections ‘are safe and remain effective’. This shocking statement was put in an official correspondence with National ARM president David Meiswinkle, Esq. This statement was made on April 23, 2024!
As more and more people are getting sick and die the lie continues….
None of you should be surprised at this really. There is going to be significant swaths of resistance to the notion that safe and effective was a lie. Why? Because otherwise they would have to admit to themselves that they made a horrible choice and many folks simply cannot do this and will refuse right up to the end and I literally mean the end
It is just awful how much they lie and how hard they lie! It’s so bad that even when their own children get autism or die from vaccines, some of them keep on with the lies.