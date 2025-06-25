Scott Schera On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 74

Scott Schera stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his daughter Grace’s death and his lawsuit against the hospital system. Scott discussed in detail what occurred at the hospital including the doctor placing a Do Not Resuscitate Order (DNR) on his daughter Grace. We discussed the possibility of Grace’s Down Syndrome as a factor to this horrible act as well as the deadly hospital protocols. Scott recently lost his case and will be determining whether he will appeal the case or not.

Scott Schara is a nationally recognized expert commentator on the medical murder agenda in America, and the dangers of incentivized healthcare. Scott’s research proves that this practice of medical murder is intentional—and by design. The father of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome who was killed by St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension Health), Scott is on a mission to spotlight the crimes of the American medical system. He has shared his insights, research, and personal story through hundreds of television, radio, and podcast appearances, and also hosts his own show, “Deprogramming With Grace’s Dad,” which can be found on Rumble and on all major podcast platforms. His work and story have been chronicled in a chapter of the Wall Street Journal Bestseller Rise of the Fourth Reich by Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz (Post Hill Press, 2023), and his writing has also appeared in Assault on the Image of God by David Fiorazo (Bowker, 2023).

Scott’s website is https://ouramazinggrace.net

This video is also available on Rumble

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

