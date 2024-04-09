Shout out to Drs. Alyssa Guglielmo and Andrea Nazarenkofor getting the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution passed last night in Lexington County South Carolina! The resolution declared C19 injections biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

To date, in Florida 10 Republican County parties have passed the Ban the Jab resolution. The Florida Republican Assembly, The National Federation of Republican Assemblies, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida have passed Ban the Jab resolutions. The Florida Department of Health has also joined the call to Ban the Jab. Clackamas County GOP in Oregon and the Idaho Republican Party has passed the Ban the jab resolution.

The Arizona Republican Party is scheduled to vote on the Ban the Jab resolution on April 27th. In Florida I recently filed a Writ of Mandamus to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of these weapons of mass destruction and for the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.

