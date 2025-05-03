My bill has now been introduced in the Minnesota Senate. It is now in both chambers of the Minnesota legislature. This bill is ground breaking because it recognizes that mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws and creates criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. Previously, it was introduced in the Minnesota House by Representative Shane Mekeland. It was introduced in the Minnesota Senate by Senator Eric Lucero. The bill has 7 co sponsors in the House and 5 co sponsors in the Senate.

Get this bill introduced in your state. We want this introduced in all 50 states by next year! This is a short concise bill that if passed in any given state will cause the house of cards to fall down. If one jurisdiction recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons then it will all fall apart. The strategy is to get this bill introduced into all 50 states if necessary till one state passes it. Many states have passed the deadline for this year to introduce bills. There are several states where bills can still be introduced and I hope to get this introduced in a couple more states this year. In the states were the deadline has passed we need to begin working on identifying state legislators that will introduce this. They may need to be educated, which will take time, so this needs to start happening now.

