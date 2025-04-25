I am going to be using the chat function on substack to post different state versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. I will not be sending an email each time I do this so you will need to check the chat on my substack to look for new state versions. Below is the original Florida version which will have to be introduced next year.

This bill is ground breaking as it is the first proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections and products are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction law. It also removes prosecutorial discretion as officials that do not enforce the law are subject to criminal and civil liability.

It has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland. Most states have passed the deadline to introduce new bills for this year. I am trying to get it introduced in a few more states now where there is still time, and then in the fall all 50 states for next year.

SANSONE MRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT -FLORIDA SAMPLE BILL BILL TITLE - A bill to be entitled: An act designating mRNA injections and products as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction, prohibiting mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida; ENACTING CLAUSE - Be it Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida that all mRNA injections and products are designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166. SHORT TITLE - Section 1. This act may be known as the "Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act." STATEMENT OF INTENT - Section 2. Intent. It is the intent of the Legislature to designate mRNA injections and products as Weapons of Mass destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166 and to prohibit their possession or distribution in the State of Florida. BODY OF THE BILL - Section 3. All mRNA injections and products shall be designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined in Fla. Stat. 790.166. (a) The Governor, Attorney General, State Attorneys, County Sheriff’s Departments, and other law enforcement, shall collaborate and shall use all lawful means necessary to enforce this statute; (b) For the purposes of this act mRNA does not apply to naturally occurring mRNA as defined as; messenger ribonucleic acid is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene; (c) mRNA injections and products shall be defined as; -With regards to the COVID injections mRNA or 'modified' messenger RNA as related to the gene altering agents. The structure was altered by substituting two N-methyl-pseudouridine amino acids for the usual uridine components so as to elude immune destruction of the mRNA, which then allows the mRNA which produces the pathogenic Spike protein to exist within cells for a longer period of time; -And, all injections or products containing mRNA or 'modified' messenger RNA; -any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; -nanotechnology or nanoparticles that alter genes and create a biosynthetic cell replication (d) State or local government officials as defined in Section 3 (a) of this act, not enforcing, or investigating violations of this act upon being provided with reasonable evidence of violations of this act, shall be subject to the same penalties as those violating this act; PENALTY CLAUSE - Section 4. Any person who violates this act shall be subject to penalties as defined in Fla. Stat. 790.166. CIVIL ACTION Section 5. Any civilian in the State of Florida may seek injunctive and or declaratory relief, and or monetary damages from the State or State and Local officials for lack of enforcement of this act. EFFECTIVE DATE - This act shall take effect immediately upon passage.

