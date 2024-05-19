In a bizarre move during an election year the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), at the direction of Chairman Evan Power has launched what appears to be a Jihad to purge activist Christians and Jews from the Party. Recently the RPOF Executive Board changed State Party rules granting the State Party Chair the authority to deem organizations in violation of Section 103.81of the Florida statutes on use of the Republican name. It is not clear whether the full RPOF Executive Committee will ratify or reject these new rules at its next organizational meeting. Chairman Power wasted no time using this authority.

The Florida Republican Assembly (FRA) is a Judeo Christian organization that supports Republicans with chapters throughout the state. FRA is a chapter of the National Federation of Republican Assemblies (NFRA). FRA endorsed President Trump early during the Republican primary. FRA has also strongly advocated for paper ballot elections and also opposed computer election fraud. FRA was the second organization to pass the ban the jab resolution declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons calling on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials. NFRA passed a similar resolution making it part of their platform. FRA was also instrumental in educating Florida Republican legislators and preventing them from passing woke left wing legislation in the recent session.

Over the decades prominent conservative Republicans from Patrick J., Buchanan to Rand Paul praised NFRA and its chapters:

“While many so-called Republican leaders would surrender the Culture War and sell out our sovereignty, the NFRA is a bastion of hope standing against them, and standing for a Constitutionalist America.” Patrick J. Buchanan, “We need more people like you [the Republican Assemblies] who truly believe in the Constitution, in liberty and in standing up to an establishment that believes in neither.” U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY “The Republican Assemblies work tirelessly for conservative candidates and legislation.” Gov. Jan Brewer (R-AZ) “I’ve been a Republican all my life, was a precinct committeewoman for 16 years, president of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women for five years, attended every Republican National Convention starting in 1952, and served on the Platform Committee in 1984. I’m proud to be a charter member of the NFRA because I know it is doing the absolutely necessary work of restoring the Republican Party to its proper position of leadership for authentic conservative principles.” Phyllis Schlafly “I am honored to stand with the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, one of the strongest voices for conservative values and a revitalized Republican Party in America.” Steve Forbes “The best symbol of the grassroots worker I can think of is the Republican Assemblies” Ronald Reagan

Alienating activist Christians and Jews in a presidential election doesn’t seem to be a wise move for a state political party. This is exactly what RPOF Chairman Evan Power is doing:

A spokesperson for FRA said that they are taking the position that there's no trademark on ‘Republican’. This spokesperson also stated that FRA can prove that FRA was well established in Florida as an NFRA chapter as early as 1998, twelve years before the 2011 "questionable" law they reference. “It's our opinion that we are grandfathered in. We had our elephant trademark for decades. Where is their trademark? Purging Jewish & and Christians, as religious organizations, is discrimination & illegal!”

It appears that FRA has the rights to use the name Republican as an NFRA chapter. RPOF seems to be targeting its members that belong to both organizations rather than FRA itself. This, however, may pose a serious civil rights problem. Kat Stansell, writing for the Miami Independent and on her substack, reported that it is also a violation of the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.

From the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992:

760.01 Purposes; construction; title.— (1) Sections 760.01-760.11 and 509.092 shall be cited as the “Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.” (2) The general purposes of the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 are to secure for all individuals within the state freedom from discrimination because of race, color, RELIGION, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, handicap, or marital status and thereby to protect their interest in personal dignity, to make available to the state their full productive capacities, to secure the state against domestic strife and unrest, to preserve the public safety, health, and general welfare, and to promote the interests, rights, and privileges of individuals within the state.

It may also violate federal civil rights legislation, let alone the First Amendment, which protects religious freedom. Some Republican Party County Chairs will not touch this or attempt to enforce it, because if viewed it as a civil rights violation, they could be targeted with multiple lawsuits by members and potentially pay punitive fines.

Many grassroots activists see this as a deliberate attempt to sabotage President Trump’s campaign in Florida by alienating activist Christians and Jews during a presidential election campaign. Evan Power became chair of the RPOF after Christian Ziegler was removed due to a sex scandal. A new election for Chair will occur in early 2025. President Trump’s choices Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, for chair and co-chair of the Republican National Committee Republican National Committee (RNC), have the authority to remove Evan Power.

RPOF has recently made multiple rules changes over the past couple years in an apparent effort to shut down grass roots participation in the Party. Some of these rule changes include removing the ability of members of county RECs to remove their Chairs even while RPOF removed the State Party chair earlier this year.

It is unclear whether FRA will initiate litigation to protect its members from being purged or not. Many members of both organizations are waiting to see what happens. The Republican Party of Florida can be contacted here.

