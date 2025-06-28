Per a request, below is a Philippines version of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. I am working on the European countries. The U.S. federal version and a version for all 50 states is available here. The Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions are available here.

So far the bill has been introduced in Minnesota. The bill recognizes that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing bioweapons, weapons of mass destruction laws, or terrorism laws. It also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. The bill should also cover self amplifying injections as well.

Of course double check the statutes. I did not translate as that would have lead to errors for sure….

Philippines:

Philippines Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi.

Share

Refer a friend