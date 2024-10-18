A friend asked me to share this press release regarding a Writ of Mandamus and Election Integrity. This is interesting…

________________________________________________________________________

Washington, D.C. – Today, the FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation (FFFF), a 501(c)(3) organization, announced the filing of a Petition for Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Supreme Court. The petition seeks immediate action to protect the integrity of the 2024 federal elections and represents families whose loved ones were lost to hospital treatment protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. These families, now standing united, aim to ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and constitutional.

The petition, submitted by attorney Edward Lacy Tarpley Jr., argues that both voters and these families have been denied informed consent—whether in medical decisions or in the way their votes are counted. The petitioners are calling for sweeping reforms to eliminate vulnerabilities in the election system and ensure that only lawful votes are counted.

Edward Lacy Tarpley Jr. underscored the urgency of the case:

“We are asking the Supreme Court to intervene to protect the most fundamental right in a democracy—the right to vote. The flaws in our current election systems are too dangerous to ignore. We have presented the Court with a clear path forward: absolute voter identification, paper ballots, and hand-counting to ensure every legal vote is secure and verifiable.”

Widows Speak: A Call for Justice and Integrity

The petitioners, who lost their husbands to hospital protocols during the pandemic, see this fight for election integrity as a continuation of the fight their husbands once represented. The voices of these widows now serve as the rallying cry for greater justice and reform.

Cheryl Martin, one of the petitioners, reflected on the need for justice:

“My husband was a victim of the lethal hospital protocols, a fiercely loyal man who believed in his country & that his country was worth fighting for, just as it was in the Revolutionary War. Now it is up to me to carry his voice forward & support election integrity to guarantee the rights we enjoyed are there for generations of our heirs.”

Inez Delfico, another widow, emphasized the need for action:

“We’ve already lost so much. We cannot allow illegal or unverified votes to dilute the voices of lawful citizens. This is about safeguarding the rights of every voter and ensuring that our country’s future is secure.”

Sharon Burns, whose husband was a veteran, spoke to the duty they feel:

“My husband as a veteran died believing in this country and trusting his military doctors. We are losing faith in our country and in our elections. We cannot let that happen, we must ensure the integrity of our elections.”

Regina Capelli Gargione expressed why this action is so important to her:

“I think we should talk about how the medical system failed us due to government involvement and the physicians were unable to practice medicine as they normally would because it became very prescriptive from the CDC in the NIH and that’s why our loved one died and why this needs to change with this election.”

Nancy Best, another widow involved in the case, voiced her commitment:

“We’re standing up for integrity. This is not just about us—it’s about ensuring that future generations can trust in their vote and in the system that counts it. If we act now, we can prevent chaos and protect the values that our country was built upon.”

Jeanette Theurer, grieving the loss of her husband, shared her motivation:

“My husband’s death was a tragedy that opened my eyes to the failings in our systems, from healthcare to elections. Now, I feel it’s my responsibility to fight for a system that upholds justice and truth for everyone.”

Briana Ross, grieving the loss of her husband, a veteran, shared her motivation:

“Fair elections that represent the citizens is what separates America from communism, dictatorship, and tyranny; if we lose election integrity, we lose our freedom. My 36 year young husband and father of our three children fought on the front lines as Marine Corporal in the War in Iraq, only to be unfairly killed in an American hospital, due to government mismanagement and poor leadership. Yesterday, I was helping my fourth grader study for "Events leading up to the American Revolution" Test, and I thought, 'without voter integrity, we are back at "No taxation without Representation!"'”

Honoring the Fallen: A Sacrifice for a Greater Awakening

The seven widows—Cheryl Martin, Inez Delfico, Sharon Burns, Regina Capelli Gargione, Nancy Best, Jeanette Theurer and Briana Ross—lost their husbands to hospital protocols during the pandemic. These protocols, enacted without proper informed consent, ultimately led to their tragic deaths. The names of their husbands—Steven Gilbert Martin, Sr, Otto "Butch" Moring, Michael Burns, Frank Gargione, Robert Best, Joseph Theurer, and Jason Christopher Ross—are now forever tied to this fight for justice, as their sacrifices--all bearing 25 commonalities-- serve as a necessary awakening for the nation.

Members of the FormerFedsGroup believe that these sacrifices were not in vain. They see this petition as a vital part of their continued fight to protect constitutional rights. The hardships endured by these families have brought them to the forefront of a movement to ensure that no other citizen is denied the truth, whether in the hospital or at the ballot box. These widows are driven by the belief that their husbands’ deaths were a turning point, sparking an awakening that will lead to a more just, transparent, and accountable system in both healthcare and elections.

Relief Sought by the Petition

The petition asks the Supreme Court to mandate:

1. Voter Identification Requirement – Requiring every voter to present an officially issued photo ID, ensuring that only legal citizens participate in the electoral process. 2. Paper Ballots and Hand-Counting – Mandating that all federal elections in 2024 be conducted using paper ballots, hand-counted in every jurisdiction to eliminate vulnerabilities associated with electronic voting systems. 3. Publicly Observable Verification Procedures – Implementing real-time, publicly observable procedures for voter verification and ballot counting, ensuring transparency and upholding constitutional standards. 4. Suspension of Certification – Prohibiting any state from certifying its presidential electors if they fail to comply with these constitutional safeguards.

The FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation believes that without these measures, the integrity of the 2024 elections will be compromised, leading to a constitutional crisis that further erodes public trust in the democratic process.

Edward Lacy Tarpley Jr. concluded:

“The Supreme Court is the last line of defense to protect our democracy from failing. The integrity of the 2024 elections is at stake, and we are confident that the Court will recognize the gravity of the situation and act swiftly to ensure that every vote is counted lawfully and accurately.”

Download the Petition from DropBox

Read and Sign now: formerfedsgroup.org/scotus-petition

About FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation:

The FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to holding accountable those responsible for COVID-related crimes against humanity and advocating for victims. The foundation’s broader mission includes promoting justice, transparency, and the protection of individual rights, including the fundamental right to vote.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Edward Lacy Tarpley Jr.

Phone: (318) 487-1460

Email: Ed@EdTarpley.com

Share

Refer a friend