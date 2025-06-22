Iran and Israel have been going back and forth for decades in a low-grade proxy war. This proxy war escalated after the October 7th 2023 Hamas attack on Israel where it seems safe to say the Netanyahu government gave stand down orders for seven hours.

This situation recently changed dramatically when Israel launched a Pearl Harbor style sneak attack on Iran. Initially it was reported that Israel had decapitated Iran’s military and crippled their military’s ability to respond. Over time, this initial assessment and analysis increasingly appears to be inaccurate.

The basis for this attack was that Iran was enriching Uranium for military purposes. There has not been any evidence of this claim verified by an independent inspector. Iran claims that it has been enriching uranium for civilian purposes, which is lawful under the nuclear nonproliferation treaty that it is a signatory.

Israel’s stated cause for initiating this attack on Iran was as follows: Israel has a right to exist. Iran is a perceived threat that is developing nuclear weapons. Israel has a right to exist. Therefore, Israel has a right to attack Iran.

This is a paranoid psychopathic line of thinking and should not be used to guide foreign policy. Israel should have brought the issue in front of the U.N. and built a case against Iran. As I previously pointed out, the United States and Russia would have sent the world back into the stone age if a similar attitude was adopted.

The only problem to Israel’s aggressive strategy is that it highlights the fact that Israel is its alleged 70-400, or even 1000 nuclear warheads.

Israel decided to act unilaterally, apparently with the Trump administration’s cooperation. Unfortunately for Israel, the war is not going as originally planned. It is difficult to determine what is happening because Israel is not allowing reporting on the damage being done to it from Iranian missiles. Analysts are suggesting that Israel may be losing the war and the Iron Dome was a scam and doesn’t work. Or at minimum Israel is on its way to losing the war as it drags on.

In addition to the paranoid psychopathy driving the attack on Iran. There is a good deal of magical thinking involved too. Netanyahu’s administration appears to believe that the Bible grants Israel the land between the Nile and the Euphrates River, which conveniently would provide control over valuable trade routes. Unfortunately, people already own that land…

Americans, especially American politicians, are engaged in magical thinking that is guiding their foreign policy views. This was epitomized by Senator Ted Cruz, who was outed by Tucker Carlson. Cruz claims that as a Christian he must serve Israel. In addition to admitting to being subsidized by AIPAC, Cruz stated that one of the reasons he ran for the Senate was to be the number one defender of Israel. Cruz credits his Cristian faith for his placing Israel before the United States. Both Candace Owens and Steve Bannon addressed Cruz’s false Christian belief, which largely goes back to the Scoffield Heresies in the early 1900s. Scoffield created an annotated Bible that was heavily marketed to promote what many consider to be false teachings.

Tucker’s incredulous response was justified when he asked Cruz if the Bible was referring to the current nation state of Israel headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was a natural response to a grown man, who happens to be an American Senator, engaging in magical thinking that guides his foreign policy views. Citing specific Bible verses as a pretext for a foreign policy position should not occur. Maintaining Christin values that guide foreign policy decisions is expected, however. Elected Senators are expected to engage in critical thinking in issues of foreign policy and life and death.

Cruz came off as crazy as some of the Iranian zealots.

Of course, there is a nearly 2 million dollar AIPAC incentive that makes it a bit easier for Cruz to discard critical thinking skills in favor of blind allegiance to a foreign country. Then again, Epstein’s pedophile blackmail operation was a Mossad operation that likely controls many U.S. politicians. We have no way of knowing who they are.

This is not to say that the Iranians aren’t engaging in magical thinking and paranoid psychopathy either. The salient point is that if logic and reason and critical thinking were applied, it because apparent that another unpatriotic Middle East war does not benefit U.S. the national interests. It is clear that these never ending wars coupled with immigration are designed to break America.

Since the war is apparently not going Israel’s way, the U.S. bombed Iran with B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles. The U.S. targeted three nuclear facilities. In a somewhat bizarre post on social media, Trump stated that the U.S. obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities and then stated that it was time for peace. Somewhat contradictory messaging. Reports claim that Vice President J.D Vance was against U.S. involvement in the war. Vance appears to have been over ruled because the U.S. is involved in the conflict. Constant with trump’s contradictory messaging Vance stated that America is not at war with Iran, but at war with its nuclear program.

This is an interesting cognitive dissonance on part of both President Trump and Vice President Vance. They just committed an illegal act of war against Iran and somehow think the U.S. is not at war with Iran. It is almost like they know what they did but are unwilling to take responsibility for it.

This war, as Col. Douglas Macgregor explains, could easily expand into a regional and potentially global war with China and Russia backing Iran. Iran’s parliament has voted to shut the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran follows through this act alone could crash the global economy as 20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. It is worth noting that approximately 70% of China’s oil comes from Iran.

Analyst Scott Ritter stated that he believes that Iran may not directly respond by attacking U.S. ships or troops in the region with their missiles and will likely continue a measured approach as they have the upper hand in the conflict. Ritter expects that Iran will continue to break Israel with their missile campaign, pointing out that Israel is a small country and can’t absorb the attacks. He also expects them to isolate the United States in the U.N. Of course, Ritter admits that Iran could quickly prove him wrong as the situation is unpredictable. Other countries may be willing to supply Iran with nuclear warheads, according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. This would change the global dynamic considerably.

Ritter also stated that the Iranian nuclear facilities that the U.S. bombed were evacuated a long time ago and that the U.S. bombed empty nuclear sites.

Natural News reported that biometric IDs are already being quietly employed at sports arenas in the U.S. There has been a great deal of predictive programming over the past few years regarding Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. This may be a distinct possibility. However, Mossad or CIA run false flags are also a distinct possibility. The end result would be Palantir’s digital database and biometric IDs for everyone.

Nobody knows how this war is going to go. We just opened a door and are walking into a dark room. Nobody really knows what’s inside.

It is difficult not to be skeptical about this war. The same people that are feeding the narrative that Iran is on the verge of getting nuclear weapons have been doing s since the 1980s. They told us that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, which was a lie. They lied us into Afghanistan. They carried out the September 11, 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center. They brought us the Patriot Act and the surveillance state. They gave us COVID and COVID lockdowns, social distancing, and face masks. They poisoned most of the world with mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

And of course, Trump campaigned on no new wars….

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

