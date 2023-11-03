On November 9th there is a hearing in Costa Rica that may lead to a ban on the jab. A group called Interest of Justice has pursued this legal action. In this oral hearing a judge may actually prohibit the distribution of the C19 biological weapon injections. This is important on multiple levels. First, it may save countless lives in Costa Rica. Second, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.