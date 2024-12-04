Breaking: Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Provides Affidavit: “All covid 19 vaccine mRNA gene therapies are BIOWEAPONS which means they are POISON”
Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., creator of MyFreeDoctor.com provided an affidavit stating that “All covid 19 vaccine mRNA gene therapies are BIOWEAPONS which means they are POISON”.
Dr. Ben Marble is the inventor of the Hands Free Toothbrush & Asynchronous Telemedicine and Founder Of MyFreeDoctor.com. Dr. Ben Marble is also the first MD to treat patients for free in all 50 States and has successfully treated ~25,000 covid 19 patients.
Dr. Ben Marble is the eighth expert to file an affidavit in a new legal case seeking an injunction to prohibit COVID-19 and mRNA injections in the state of Florida because they are bioweapons. Affidavits were also provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.
A screen shot of Dr. Ben Marble’s affidavit is below.
An interview with Dr. Ben Marble posted in March of 2024 can be viewed here.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Hopefully dr Marble gets the prize and the ideas will spread to other countries, both on free care and bad covid jabs.
Totally agree.
I find the underlying assumption that God´s work is not enough and need to be improved with man-made technology insane.
Stop the arrogance and return to your senses. No man can or should compete with the Lord. It´s sinful, shameless and satanic.