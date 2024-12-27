The Appellate Court Case Number was assigned to my case, and I paid the fee.

The new case number is: 1D2024-3305. Screen SHot of the ORDER below.

As the Appellant I will file an Appellate Brief. The Appellees will file and Answer Brief, then if I choose, I can file a Reply Brief to that. I will also Motion for Oral Argument and hopefully the Court will grant it.

I guess this means that I will start on my Appellate Brief, which will expound on the arguments in my Motion for Rehearing. I

To Recap….

On December 1st, 2024, I filed a new case in the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The case is backed up by scientific evidence and expert affidavits.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

The Circuit Court in Leon County issued an ORDER Denying my motion for Rehearing and my Motion for a Hearing on my Motion for Rehearing.

I filed my Notice of Appeal on 12/22/2024.

You can also read the Motion for Rehearing here and download it as well as Affidavits and the Original Complaint from this link.

