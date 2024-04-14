The Hoke County Republican Party passed a ban the jab resolution! Shout out to the folks in Hoke County that got this done! I think it passed on April 10th or 11th. Sorry I don’t have a link.

This is good. Step one is to get these shots prohibited and the more County GOPs that call for it the more pressure builds. Still, it is a watered down version and does not call the C19 injections biological and technological weapons or call on the Governor and Attorney General to enforce the bioweapons laws.

I don’t fault the folks that got this passed because they were probably fighting against RINOs to get this passed. People need to understand that is a difficult task to get these resolutions passed. Your typical county Republican Party is about status and being a cheer leader for you Republican candidates. The party is designed to be controlled opposition. They do not want people to take back their power. In general, they do not want resolutions passed that take on big issues, let alone genocide...

Since day 1 there has been a strong push back against stating the truth that these injections are weapons of mass destruction and deliberately designed to cause disease, disability, and death. They fight against that language for a reason. It is vitally important that that language remains in there. The controlled opposition forces inside and outside the GOP are working overtime to derail the ban the jab movement.

The Arizona Republican Party is scheduled to vote on the Ban the Jab resolution on April 27th. This resolution declares the C19 injections biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor and Attorney General to prohibit the distribution of the injections, confiscate the vials, and conduct a forensic analysis.

Similar resolutions declaring these injections biological and technological weapons have been passed. To date, in Florida 10 Republican County parties have passed the Ban the Jab resolution. The Florida Republican Assembly, The National Federation of Republican Assemblies, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida have passed Ban the Jab resolutions. In January the Florida Department of Health has joined the call to Ban the Jab. Clackamas County GOP in Oregon and the Idaho Republican Party have also passed the Ban the jab resolutions.

Hoke County NC GOP’s ban the jab resolution is below. More County GOPs need to jump on this issue across the country.

