As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM is sending a 92 page Grand Jury petition containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Governor and the State Attorney General of Louisiana and West Virginia. National ARM’s Grand Jury Petitions State that C19 shots should be, “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”

Missouri brings the total to 25 states to receive the Grand Jury Petition. Note: this is not litigation. This is an attempt to spur appropriate investigations by providing evidence and to hopefully prompt someone to do their job…

Previously, this evidence was submitted to the Governors, Attorneys General, in Missouri, Hawaii, Kentucky, and Massachusetts New York, Virginia, Oregon and South Dakota, Washington State and Nevada, Indiana, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, California, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, Florida and New Jersey

This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 92 page document lists 153 exhibits of evidence and asserts that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.

Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. This is partly about removing plausible deniability.

Both the Executive Summary and the Full Document are viewable and downloadable on the following links.

Louisiana Executive Summary

Louisiana Grand Jury Petition

West Virginia Executive Summary

West Virginia Grand Jury Petition

To view map of states sent to so far click here.

This is a link to National Arm President David R. Meiswinkle, Esq., introducing the Grand Jury Petion outlining crimes committed that has now been submitted in 25 states. Our goal is to provide evidence to all 50 states.

On January 3rd the Florida Department of Health called for a halt to Covid mRNA injections. I have recently filed a Writ of Mandamus in Florida seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the COVID injections and Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of the content. The case has been dismissed and I filed a notice of appeal. On Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024, in honor of the dead and the dying I filed the Appellate Brief.

On April 27th the Arizona Republican Party passed the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution, which declares COVID 19 injections biological and technological weapon.

To get an idea of the threat posed by the COVID 19 injections staying on the market, watch fellow National ARM board member, Dr. Ana Mihalcea as she gives this historic presentation from a year ago on the self assembling nano technology in the human blood.

