National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Washington State and Nevada Governors and Attorney Generals
Read the Writ of Mandamus filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit Distribution of C19 Nanoparticle Injections
As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM is sending an 85 and 90 page Grand Jury petitions containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Washington State and Nevada, Governors and the State Attorney Generals. National ARM’s Grand Jury Petitions State that C19 shots should be, “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”
Washington State and Nevada bring the total to 15th states to receive the Grand Jury Petition. Note: this is not a legal action. This is an attempt to spur appropriate investigations and to hopefully prompt someone to do their job…
Previously, this evidence was submitted to the Governors, Attorney Generals, along with prosecutors and sheriffs in Indiana, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, California, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, Florida and New Jersey
This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 85-90 page document lists 153 exhibits of evidence and asserts that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.
Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. This is partly about removing plausible deniability.
Both the Executive Summary and the Full Document are viewable and downloadable on the following links.
Washington State Executive Summary
Washington State Grand Jury Petition
Nevada Executive Summary
Nevada Grand Jury Petition
This is a link to National Arm President David R. Meiswinkle, introducing the Grand Jury Petion outlining crimes committed that has been submitted in 15 states.
The Florida Department of Health has recently called for a halt to Covid mRNA injections. I have recently filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Supreme Court of Florida to compel Governor DeSantis to ban the jab and Attorney General Ashely Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of the content.
Thank you for all your hard work to stop the depopulation injections & to hold everyone accountable who is knowingly responsible for the Covid “bioweapon vaccine”.
I am an unvaxxed grandmother & God put in my heart that this vax was bad & I started investigating & warning early for friends & family to not take it, thankfully my children & grandchildren didn’t take it but some family & friends did take it & most of them now have terrible illnesses they didn’t have before & many friends who were strong & healthy before the vax are now dead! 😡
Many evil people worldwide need to be held accountable for MASSIVE Crimes Against Humanity.
Unfortunately as corrupt as our “Injustice Systems” are worldwide, I’ll be surprised if anyone is ever held accountable.
Just like Epstein’s list of very rich & powerful paedophiles, this will be swept under the rug & those who continue to fight will be suicided.
That’s how the Evil Satanic Rich Marxist WEF Tyrants roll… 🤷🏻♀️
I cannot thank you enough. I have lost so many friends because they didn't believe in me, their contempt for my questions was pulpable. This is vindication for me, and hope for humanity. Hope is the stuff of miracles. God Bless x