Read the Writ of Mandamus filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit Distribution of C19 Nanoparticle Injections

As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM is sending an 85 and 90 page Grand Jury petitions containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Washington State and Nevada, Governors and the State Attorney Generals. National ARM’s Grand Jury Petitions State that C19 shots should be, “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”

Washington State and Nevada bring the total to 15th states to receive the Grand Jury Petition. Note: this is not a legal action. This is an attempt to spur appropriate investigations and to hopefully prompt someone to do their job…

Previously, this evidence was submitted to the Governors, Attorney Generals, along with prosecutors and sheriffs in Indiana, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, California, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, Florida and New Jersey

This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 85-90 page document lists 153 exhibits of evidence and asserts that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.

Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. This is partly about removing plausible deniability.

Both the Executive Summary and the Full Document are viewable and downloadable on the following links.

Washington State Executive Summary

Washington State Grand Jury Petition

Nevada Executive Summary

Nevada Grand Jury Petition

This is a link to National Arm President David R. Meiswinkle, introducing the Grand Jury Petion outlining crimes committed that has been submitted in 15 states.

The Florida Department of Health has recently called for a halt to Covid mRNA injections. I have recently filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Supreme Court of Florida to compel Governor DeSantis to ban the jab and Attorney General Ashely Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of the content.

Share

Refer a friend