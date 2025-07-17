Nate Cain On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 77

Cybersecurity expert Nate Cain, host of The Raising Cain Show, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss to discuss his experience as a whistle blower. Nate shared about the details of his whistle blowing, as well as some of the consequences, which included financial distress, harassment by feds, and even being poisoned twice. This is a longer interview. The first half hour we talk about the bizarre actions from the Trump administration related to the Epstein files then we get into his whistle blowing activities and some of the fallout.

Nate Cain, Host of The Raising Cain Show, is the FBI Whistleblower on Hillary Clinton, Uranium One, and their coverup of her crimes related to Money Laundering, Public Corruption and Terrorism Financing.

Here is "about Nate" https://theraisingcainshow.com/about/

Nate is a military veteran & an expert in cybersecurity for over 27 years and has worked extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by the Trump White House after the 2020 election debacle. @realDonaldTrump

His military service for the last 27 years:

· U.S. Army 307th Signal Battalion, HHC, Camp Carol, South Korea (Enlisted) · U.S. Army 1111th Signal Battalion, Company A, Raven Rock (Enlisted) · U.S. Navy TACTRAGRUPAC, Detachment Yokosuka, Japan (Civil Service) · U.S. Navy PHNSY & IMF, JBPHH, Hawaii (Civil Service) · U.S. Marines MARFORCYBER, CPT #83, Fort Meade, MD (Civil Service)

Congress: Nate Cain recently ran for the U.S. House of Representatives to champion constitutional rights, economic reform, veterans’ issues, and national security, and proudly endorsed by General Flynn, www.NateCain4WV.com @GenFlynn

https://www.flynnmovie.com

Citizens for West Virginia Election Integrity: Nate Cain is a founding member of Citizens for West Virginia Election Integrity, where we advocate for fair and transparent elections. @C4WVEI

https://www.Citizens4WVElectionIntegrity.org

Election Integrity: Additionally, he was an expert witness in 7 federal lawsuits brought, surrounding 2020 election integrity issue, including the case that was brought before the U.S. Supreme Court by multiple states.

Nate also worked extensively on election integrity with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

He works closely with and supports The Center for Self-Governance,

https://www.centerforselfgovernance.com/

He is proud to continue the fight as an original signer of the Open Letter to the American People from Signatories of this Declaration of Military Accountability,

https://militaryaccountability.net

The Raising Cain Show with host, Nate Cain:

The Raising Cain Show covers crucial topics including cybersecurity, election integrity, national security, veterans’ issues, sanctity of life, constitutional rights, energy, economic issues, lawfare, technology and more.

www.TheRaisingCainShow.com

Websites:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

