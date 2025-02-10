I often get inquires through Substack about my private practice services. I do not discuss mental health issues via Substack direct messaging. Substack direct messaging is the best way to contact me about interviews or political issues, etc.

Due to these inquiries and since my private practice website has been experiencing a steady and increasing shadow banning over the past year, (about a month after I filed my first case to get bioweapon injections off the market in Florida) I decided to post my private practice information here.

As a psychotherapist I specialize in clinical hypnosis. I only do this in person at my office in Bonita Springs Florida. I also do traditional counseling/therapy in person, and now also via Telehealth.

My fees are $300 a session for clinical hypnosis sessions, which typically are an hour and a half to two hours a session. Counseling/psychotherapy sessions are 50 minutes and the fee is $180.

Please note, due to state licensure, Telehealth sessions are only available for clients with at least one Florida address.

Appointments can be booked directly through our website.

