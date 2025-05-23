Memorial Day, this Monday, May 26, James Roguski and I will be doing a Substack Live Event in honor of the Victims of World War III. Based on the VAERS data and the under-reporting factor more Americans have died as a result of the mRNA Bioweapon injections than in WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined. If higher estimates of the under reporting factor are used the number is more than all American wars combined.

Of course, we will also be honoring those that died in previous wars.

Unfortunately, due to the continuously emerging chronic diseases, it is likely that most people we know will have shortened life spans as a result of these mRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction

Join us as we discuss the devastating effect of the mRNA Nanoparticle Bioweapon Injection assault on our species, the deadly hospital protocols, the continued gas lighting of victims by doctors, politicians, and the media. We will discuss my case, and the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’, the need to Repeal the PREP Act and more. James and I will also be answering questions and responding to comments in the live chat feature.

We will be calling for a cease fire from the Federal and State governments to immediately stop all mRNA nanoparticle injections/products and COVID shots.

