Mark the date! March 15th. Live Stream from The Villages in Florida. Over 100 Covid 19 biological/technological injection victims speak out. Shout out to Nick Caturano for organizing another event with C19 injection victims. I’ll be crashing the event. Dr. Villa M.D. will also be there. Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD will be there too!
