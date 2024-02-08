Maria Zeee Uncensored: Dr. Joseph Sansone joins Maria Zeee, COVID injections both biological and technological weapons!
Maria Zeee Uncensored. Dr. Joseph Sansone joins Maria Zeee to discuss Republican County parties declaring the COVID injections as both biological and technological weapons! Note the headline on the image is a little off. Ten to fifteen county parties passed resolutions calling for the ban. Click on this link or the image below to watch the interview.
Mi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.