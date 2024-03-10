Join us on March 15th at the Villages in Florida. Tickets available, click here or the image below to get tickets. The event will also be live streamed. Covid shot victims will speak out about their plight. Shout out to Nick Caturano and Dr. Marivic Villa for putting this townhall together.
Speakers will include: Dr. Marivic Villa, Nick Caturano, Chuck Barham from Freedom Square, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Rachel Rodriguez, Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Michael Uphues, Dr. Brian Haack, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone.
Featured Covid shot victim speakers include Michelle Utter, Danielle Baker, RN, Cody Hudson, Lyndsay House, Lynette Milakovich, Steve Odonia, Dedra Long, Lyndsay Briones, Drew Outstanding, Karolina Stancik, and Earnest Ramirez. And more.
March 15th Tickets Available! Covid Shot Injuries, A Crises in Plain Sight
Keep raising the sound level! We need to fix this from DC! Trump is ignoring the issue and is going along with the Covid narrative. Why? So..The basic question is: How do we educate the Politicians in DC to STOP this push to create RNA injections. How do we stop this continued push to inject all humans with unsafe RNA cell alerting virus like coding that changes the blueprint of life? The FDA is endorsing the continued injection of RNA via EUA authority that should have ended. Clearly, the science has been evolving for decades and the warning signs have been ignored and the great harm caused is being ignored or rationalized. National Geographic in 2017 ran an article entitled "The Next Human" the dangers ignored by the medicine man. We are all aboard a runaway medical freight train.
Send this info on to people in your mailing list that need to hear directly from the victims of these enforced injections. Many still believe they are totally safe and effective. Perhaps, they would change their minds, after hearing what the recipients themselves Of these deadly shots had to say.