The Court issued an order granting the Appellees (Gov. and AG) a 30 day extension to complete their Answer Brief. It is a moot point, but I wanted to keep you updated. It is a moot point because the Appellees filed their Answer Brief by the deadline, which was Monday July 15, 2024. I have 30 days to file my Reply Brief. This was also before the Order was issued.

You can read my Appellate Brief here.

You can read the Appellees Answer Brief here.

The Order is below

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Share

Refer a friend