The Court issued an order granting the Appellees (Gov. and AG) a 30 day extension to complete their Answer Brief. It is a moot point, but I wanted to keep you updated. It is a moot point because the Appellees filed their Answer Brief by the deadline, which was Monday July 15, 2024. I have 30 days to file my Reply Brief. This was also before the Order was issued.
You can read my Appellate Brief here.
You can read the Appellees Answer Brief here.
The Order is below
Just look at Biden.
Allegedly fully jabbed and boosted has covid 19 for the 3rd time !
Now they're saying he might not fully recover (while negotiating a golden parachute for himself and his family?)
These jabs were the biggest crime against the American people !
MIT member of the Genome Project Kevin McKernan and Dr Sucahrit Bhakdi discovered that chromosomal e coli was added to the batches of shots.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-excessive-quantities-of-bacterial-dna-evidence-and-implications/
...........As a retired nurse all I think of when I read e coli is the rapid spread of smelly watery feces amongst my patients and how I must get it under control . This caused me to wonder , is this how Big Pharma views human beings?
Now Americans are injecting themselves with venomous Gila Monster saliva to get thin !
Look it up and see what semaglutides are made of !
............Well , it is all natural........
Have you thought of settlement discussions. Not because winning isn't worth it.
DeSantis has to know bird flu is about to do 2.0 on the election in the fall.
He has an opportunity to show up somehow in front of that maybe through this.
I'm just brain storming.
Things are moving fast which make a joint position maybe mutually beneficial.
He could be talked into some official position perhaps to stop bird flu doing the same thing.