I was interviewed by Jason Bermas on Making Sense of the Madness regarding the Writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. Click here or the image below to view.
Making Sense of the Madness, Jason Bermas Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone
Great talk! I can imagine that all those folks from the villages who were seen by Dr. Mihalcea last weekend are spreading the truth like wildfire about these shots.
Interview with Mike Adams was excellent! Thank you, Dr. Joe!