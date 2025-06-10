The riots and insurrection in Los Angelos, and now being promoted to spread nationwide, are apparently against the United States of America’s right to exist as a sovereign nation. The rioting is in response to enforcing immigration laws. This is a position that runs contrary to the concept of self government. A people through their government must have the right to decide who can or cannot become part of it.

Florida Congressional Representative Ana Paulina Luna, who recently introduced a bill to repeal the so called Patriot Act, which unconstitutionally empowers government to routinely violate the Fourth Amendment at a minimum, has forcefully spoken out against the riots and drew attention to the billionaire that is allegedly funding the right. His name is Neville Singham and allegedly mad his money promoting Chinese Communist propaganda. She has also drawn attention to actual Communist groups in league with the Democrat Party that are helping to organize this insurrection.

Congresswoman Luna also posted on her Instagram that there will be official document request from Mr. Neville Singham and if he does not respond, there will be Subpoenas, and should they be ignored, it will be referred to the DOJ for prosecution.

Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania who famously had a stroke shortly after getting boosted with the mRNA bioweapon injections broke ranks with Democrats and spoke out on X against the anarchy and chaos in LA:

“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement.”

Unfortunately, most elected Democrats are supporting the insurrection. In fact, Minnesota Representative Kaohly Vang Her admitted on the Minnesota House floor that she is an illegal alien. She explains that her parents came here illegally, and that she is illegal. This of course means that she is illegally serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The insurrection riots are not organic. They are clearly organized as evidenced by this legacy media outlet inadvertently speaking to a video of a truck delivering boxes of face shields to rioters.

On the surface this appears to be a left wing operation. It may very well be. Or it may be to a degree and have some cooperation from the other side, or at least those posing as the other side. Some of these alleged pundits on the right are calling for biometric IDs and a surveillance state. I say alleged because nobody that is actually on the right would support an Orwellian police state. That is a left wing ideal.

Laura Loomer made the dumbest statement I’ve seen in a while from a so called right wing pundit:

“Time to deploy @PalantirTech to Los Angeles to deal with the illegals. You know you’d love to see it. You’re lying if you say you wouldn’t.”

These type of comments from alleged right wing pundits cause pause.

Are we looking at a deeper psychological operation?

There seems to be a recurring pattern that the government can’t deal with these riots and that there is nothing that can be done other than take away our liberty. We saw this during Trump’s first term with the BLM psyop. At the same time that they were forcing people to wear masks and have lockdowns, there was rioting in urban areas across America.

It is difficult to comprehend how the government could force the whole country to lock down and have the media (right and left) support that clear violation of the Constitution, yet when it comes to actual riots and clear insurrection….

What else can it be called when illegal aliens are rioting in a host country?

If that is not an insurrection, then it is an invasion. Anti-Ice rioters/insurrectionists surrounded the Texas Capital in a protest and there are calls for nationwide rights.

Facial recognition technology has already been introduced in some cities. In Trump’s first term he was pushing a biometric exit entry visa. There is the possibility that this is a psyop designed to push biometric entry exit visas and to promote Palantir or some other technology to create a database on every American.

Prior to these riots there was increasing pushback from the right against Trump’s big government spending bill, which among other things, prohibits AI from being regulated by states for 10 years. There was also growing backlash against the Trump administrations collaboration with Palantir to create a national digital database on every single American, and the Trump administration appears to be furthering the implementation of the control grid.

ICE contracted Palantir for 30 million dollars to create a new surveillance platform to allegedly track illegal aliens. Of course, the only way that can be done is if everybody in the country was tracked, including American citizens too.

How could they differentiate the illegal from the American citizen without having everybody in the database?

It is healthy for Americans to question the insurrection in Los Angelos, especially if it spreads elsewhere. Regardless, the purpose may be to polarize Americans emotionally to the point were they cheer on a biometric ID type tracking system or some other system.

We saw this after 911 where a brainwashed public (I was not one of them) supported the Patriot Act and the creation of the surveillance state infrastructure and those two unpatriotic wars. We saw it again with COVID as a brainwashed public (I was not one of them) supported masks, social distancing, lockdowns, and bioweapon injections. We saw a brainwashed public (I was not one of them) more recently support United States involvement in the Ukraine war escalation.

(Note: I am pointing out that I was not one of them because I am tired of people that advocated for the problems providing solutions)

I have already heard people argue in favor of biometric IDs to secure election integrity totally ignoring the computer voting fraud issue. There are people as I already mentioned cheering for a biometric surveillance state to stop illegal immigration.

We will get the biometric ID, and still have the illegal immigration. They’d just call them documented workers or something else. The immigration is needed to change the demographics of the West in order to destroy the West.

The question is who is behind it and what is the end game?

Is it a leftist color revolution?

Is it a deep state Uniparty operation to trick people on the right into supporting the police state hoping they will be dumb enough to buy it?

I don’t know the full answer to these questions, but I do know the LA insurrection riots are anti American, and they are clearly well funded and organized. They need to be immediately quelled and then immediately find out who is behind it and punish them.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend