Memorial Day Live: Honoring The WWIII Victims

Recording of Memorial Day Event, Monday, May 26., James Roguski, C.C. Blakeman, and I did a Substack Live Event in honor of the Victims of World War III. Based on the VAERS data and the under-reporting factor more Americans have died as a result of the mRNA Bioweapon injections than in WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined. If higher estimates of the under reporting factor are used the number is more than all American wars combined.

Unfortunately, due to the continuously emerging chronic diseases, it is likely that most people we know will have shortened life spans as a result of these mRNA Weapons of Mass Destruction

Watch our discussion about the devastating effect of the mRNA Nanoparticle Bioweapon Injection assault on our species, the deadly hospital protocols, the continued gas lighting of victims by doctors, politicians, and the media. We will discuss my case, and the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’, the need to Repeal the PREP Act and more. We were also answering questions and responding to comments in the live chat feature.

We called for a cease fire from the Federal and State governments to immediately stop all mRNA nanoparticle injections/products and COVID shots.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

