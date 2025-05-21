Live with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Get more from Dr. Joseph Sansone in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

This was an impromptu conversation between Hrvoje Moric and I. We were testing out Substack live and discussing Globalism, War, and police state issues. AI, CDBCs, 15 minute cities and more….

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

